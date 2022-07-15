New tax regime not aimed at exploiting bus/Keke operators –Soludo

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has dismissed the allegations of a plot to rip off tricycle (Keke) and commercial bus operators through heavy taxation. Yesterday the major towns of Awka and Onitsha were brought to a standstill when tricycle and shuttle bus operators protested against the new N25.000 and N15,000 monthly taxes introduced by the state government. The protesters blocked the Onitsha -Awka Expressway and other major roads in Onitsha contending that the tax is on a high side and should be reviewed.

A statement by the Head of the Taxpayers Enlightenment Team Mrs Sylvia Ngige on behalf of the Chairman Internally Generated Revenue Richard Maduebo said before the announcement of the new tax Soludo met with transporters where it was agreed that a new tax regime would be introduced. Maduebo said: “The new rate was arrived at after a series of meetings and consultations with the union members at Awka. The aim is to bring lasting solutions to problems encountered by members of this sector from touts (agberos) and illegal revenue collectors in the state.

“Before Governor Soludo’s intervention, the operators in this sector spent so much on touts and illegal tax collectors leaving the government with peanuts. “The amount they paid on daily basis to ‘agberos’ and illegal tax collectors was double the sum to be paid digitally to the government from now.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...