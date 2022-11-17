New Telegraph 2022 Awards: Ikpeazu expresses delight over nomination

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has thanked the management of New Telegraph Newspapers for nominating him as the Governor of the Year 2022 Trade and Commerce. In his acceptance letter signed by the Secretary to Abia State Government, Mr Chris Ezem, Ikpeazu said the award was welldeserved. He said: “It is my delight to respectfully acknowledge receipt of your correspondence of October 6, 2022, to His Excellency the Governor of Abia State on the above caption.

“The governor is well pleased and honoured with your objective consideration of his humble self for the Award of the Governor of the Year 2022 Trade and Commerce. “To this end, the governor directs that I formally convey his acceptance of this deserving and epochmaking event holding Friday, November 18, 2022, at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, and Lagos.” New Telegraph in the letter of nomination signed by the Managing Director and Editor-In- Chief of the newspaper, Ayodele Aminu, said the award was in recognition of the various efforts the governor has made towards lifting Abia State as a serious business hub, particularly with Aba, the commercial nerve of the state. Aminu said: “We took note of your dedicated efforts at promoting the manufacturing of shoes and garments in the city. Your efforts are reflected in the various exhibitions of Aba-made shoes in various cities of Nigeria and the world, including places such as China, New York, and South Africa among other places.

“There is no doubt that the setting up of the Aba Automated Shoe factory and the sending of Artisan shoemakers to China to upgrade their trade are germane to the growth of businesses in the state. Also, we note with delight the initiation of the garment factory and the Enyimba Economic City, which has reached a financial closure. “We have no doubt that your dedication to the core areas of competence of your state has rubbed off well on traders and commercial activities in the state.”

