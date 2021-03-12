News Top Stories

New Telegraph appoints new Daily, Sunday Editors

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Due to ongoing reorganisation and restructuring in the Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, the Board of Directors has effected few changes in the man-agement of the New Telegraph newspapers. The board has approved the Editor of New Telegraph, Ayodele Ojo’s request to embark on sabbatical leave.

The current Sunday Editor, Juliet Bumah, will replace him. Consequently, the Deputy Editor of the daily paper, Geoffrey Ekenna, now becomes the Sunday Editor. The new positions are with immediate effect. The new Daily Editor, Juliet, who has spent over 20 years in the print media in Nigeria, graduated from University of Lagos with a BA (Hons) English in 1995. In 2000, she ob-tained a Masters of Art in Literature in English (MA Litt) from the same institution. A copy editor, literary critic and creative writer, Juliet had her first stint in journalism in 1995 at the Kaduna State Media Corporation where she was a News programme producer and presenter during her National Youths Service (NYSC). From there, she moved to Hybrid Publications, an international publishing house in 2005, as Literary Editor. Her foray into mainstream journalism started at the Daily Times as a Senior Staff Writer in 2001 from where she rose to the position of Art Editor six months later. From Daily Times, she moved to the National Interest newspapers and was recalled by Daily Times three months later. Over the years, Juliet has worked with several newspapers and magazines in Nigeria.

As Head of Desk, she established the Trends, Arts and Lifestyle section of the National Daily Newspapers in 2007. In 2008, she moved to True Tales Publications as Editor of Hints, a popular romance magazine. From Hints, Juliet took her trade to The Punch as Assistant Editor in charge of Feature and Living Desk in 2008.

She was Feature Editor of Saturday Punch in 2011 and was moved to the Copy Desk, later to General News Desk (The Punch) and back to Saturday Punch as Feature Editor. She held that position until December 2013, when she took up appointment as the Deputy Editor of Sunday Telegraph. In December 2015, she became the Editor of the Sunday Telegraph, a post she has held till this new appointment.

A 1998 graduate of Mass Communication from the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu, Geoffrey Ekenna, also attended Pan Atlantic University, Lagos, where he studied Community Relations. He brings a vast experience that spans Politics, business, Back of the Book, Sports and other areas.

He worked in Newswatch, Tell Magazine, National Interest, Punch and Compass newspapers. He was Group Politics Editor of Compass. He has been the News Editor of the New Telegraph since 2014 and also the Deputy Editor, Group Head, Newsroom since 2016.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Biden says ‘time to turn the page’ after victory confirmed

Posted on Author Reporter

  Joe Biden has said it is “time to turn the page” after his presidential election victory was confirmed by the US electoral college. In a speech after the announcement, he said US democracy had been “pushed, tested and threatened” and “proved to be resilient, true and strong”. He condemned President Trump’s attempts to overturn […]
News

Don’t blame govs for hoarding of COVID-19 palliatives, says Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has dismissed claims that governors deliberately hoarded palliatives meant to cushion effects of COVID-19 pandemic.   Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of the South- West Governors’ Forum, yesterday distanced his colleagues from an alleged rumour making the rounds. According to the governor, the insistence on official flag off ceremony […]
News

Rep drags firm to NASS over alleged breach of MoU

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

A member representing Ezza South/ Ikwo federal constitutency, Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah has dragged a mining company, Royal Salt in Ikow local government area over an alleged breach of contract with the host community, Ndufu-Alike in the area.   The community had signed a memorandum of understanding with the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica