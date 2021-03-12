New Telegraph appoints new Daily, Sunday Editors

Due to ongoing reorganisation and restructuring in the Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, the Board of Directors has effected few changes in the man-agement of the New Telegraph newspapers. The board has approved the Editor of New Telegraph, Ayodele Ojo’s request to embark on sabbatical leave.

The current Sunday Editor, Juliet Bumah, will replace him. Consequently, the Deputy Editor of the daily paper, Geoffrey Ekenna, now becomes the Sunday Editor. The new positions are with immediate effect. The new Daily Editor, Juliet, who has spent over 20 years in the print media in Nigeria, graduated from University of Lagos with a BA (Hons) English in 1995. In 2000, she ob-tained a Masters of Art in Literature in English (MA Litt) from the same institution. A copy editor, literary critic and creative writer, Juliet had her first stint in journalism in 1995 at the Kaduna State Media Corporation where she was a News programme producer and presenter during her National Youths Service (NYSC). From there, she moved to Hybrid Publications, an international publishing house in 2005, as Literary Editor. Her foray into mainstream journalism started at the Daily Times as a Senior Staff Writer in 2001 from where she rose to the position of Art Editor six months later. From Daily Times, she moved to the National Interest newspapers and was recalled by Daily Times three months later. Over the years, Juliet has worked with several newspapers and magazines in Nigeria.

As Head of Desk, she established the Trends, Arts and Lifestyle section of the National Daily Newspapers in 2007. In 2008, she moved to True Tales Publications as Editor of Hints, a popular romance magazine. From Hints, Juliet took her trade to The Punch as Assistant Editor in charge of Feature and Living Desk in 2008.

She was Feature Editor of Saturday Punch in 2011 and was moved to the Copy Desk, later to General News Desk (The Punch) and back to Saturday Punch as Feature Editor. She held that position until December 2013, when she took up appointment as the Deputy Editor of Sunday Telegraph. In December 2015, she became the Editor of the Sunday Telegraph, a post she has held till this new appointment.

A 1998 graduate of Mass Communication from the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu, Geoffrey Ekenna, also attended Pan Atlantic University, Lagos, where he studied Community Relations. He brings a vast experience that spans Politics, business, Back of the Book, Sports and other areas.

He worked in Newswatch, Tell Magazine, National Interest, Punch and Compass newspapers. He was Group Politics Editor of Compass. He has been the News Editor of the New Telegraph since 2014 and also the Deputy Editor, Group Head, Newsroom since 2016.

