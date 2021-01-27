New Telegraph Award’ll spur narrative change on NNPC brand –Kyari

The award bestowed on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) by New Telegraphnewspapers would be a major impetus towards the Corporation’s “unflinching efforts to change the narrative around the NNPC brand, its Group Managing Director, Malam Mele Kyari, has said.

He spoke yesterday while receiving the New Telegraph Award – Government Agency of the Year 2020, from the Managing Director/ Editor-in-chief of the newspaper, Mr. Ayodele Aminu, in Abuja.

The Corporation under Kyari received massive commendation across board for the novel publication of the 2018 and 2019 Audited Financial Statements of its 19 subsidiaries registered under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 1990 as amended alongside that of the National Petroleum Investment and Management Services (NAPIMS) to provide clarity on Joint Venture finances.

The elated NNPC boss, who received the Award in the company of his executives, said it will surely imbue the Corporation to take the transparency drive to new and enviable heights.

“It is indeed a great honour for me to be here to receive, on behalf of the management and staff of NNPC, the prestigious award of the New Telegraph’s Government Agency of the Year 2020, in the area of Transparency.

I thank the entire Board and Management of New Telegraph for finding the Corporation worthy of this prestigious award,” he said. Kyari noted that as an enabler of the Nigerian economy, NNPC had since realised the truism that it pays to be transparent and accountable at all times.

“Without bogging you down with a deep-drive into our modest achievements, it is imperative to emphasise that we have since resolved to continue to entrench transparency and accountability by further reducing costs, eliminating wastages, deploying technology and innovation to drive performance and value realization across our strategic business portfolios,” he said.

While assuring that NNPC shall sustain its collective resolve and vigour of ensuring “Transparency, Accountability & Performance Excellence (TAPE)” as a corporate culture and in its quest to take NNPC towards global excellence, Kyari acknowledged that this comes with huge responsibility.

Consequently, he said NPPC has no choice but to deliver its march towards making the institution “the pride of the Corporation’s founding fathers and generations yet unborn.”

In his remarks, Aminu said: “For us in New Telegraph, we don’t just give award for the sake of it. We like giving award that is not contentious and that can never be faulted.

Everybody knows that Malam Kyari hit the ground running with innovative ideas from the day he was appointed Group GMD of NNPC.”

He said that the newspapers doesn’t just give award for the sake of doing so, but always embark on a rigorous process with a competent team of editors to ensure that the award given is impeccable and not controversial

