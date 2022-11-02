News Top Stories

New Telegraph Award'll spur NPA to achieve more –Bello Koko

The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mr Mohammed Bello Koko, has expressed delight over the nomination of the organisation as the ‘Best Maritime Agency of the Year 2022’, by the Panel of Judges and Management of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited.

After a holistic consideration of the achievements of the agency and reforms in the maritime sector by the NPA, the award organisers had in a letter dated August 1, 2022, informed Malam Bello Koko, of the agency’s nomination as one of the recipients of the prestigious annual New Telegraph Awards.

The organisers had through a letter signed by the Managing Director, Ayodele Aminu, and addressed to the agency, listed some of the achievements of NPA under the Bello Koko administration, including an unmatched record in revenue generation into government coffers, which led to the unprecedented remittance of N45 billion in the first 100 days in office; physical port environment management that has reduced chaotic situations around the ports; success in the management of the soon-to-be opened Lekki Deep Sea Port from the scratch and the adoption of information technology solutions, particularly in the area of traffic management around the ports, which birthed the implementation of the widely applauded e-call-up letter, conceived by the current ports management board, aimed at removing the perennial gridlock along the seaport corridors, among others. Slated for November 18, The New Telegraph Awards 2022 is billed to hold at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

While expressing the appreciation of the agency over the nomination, through a letter dated September 16, the NPA MD appreciated the Board and Management of New Telegraph Publishing Co Ltd for recognising his and the entire Port Authority management’s various initiatives. These initiatives, he said, are all geared towards equipping Nigerian Ports for greater efficiency in its duty as a strategic facilitator of trade and commerce. “It is appreciated and can only spur us to continue to advance the frontiers of trade facilitation,” Bello Koko noted.

 

