New Telegraph Awards: LIRS boss promises to sustain tax revolution in Lagos

The Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Mr Ayodele Subair, has been conferred with the Most Innovative CEO of The Year Award 2022 by the New Telegraph Awards 2022. The award ceremony, held in Lagos, on Friday, had in attendance several other awardees and dignitaries.

The organisers of the awards, The New Telegraph Newspapers, explained that Subair was honoured for his landmark strides since he became the LIRS Executive Chairman in 2016, as he has been able to implement strategic innovations as well as double the initial revenue generation from N240billion to N427billion with his astute knowledge and experience in Accounting and Taxation.

Driving the tax revolution at the LIRS, other Subair’s achievements, according to the newspaper, include the introduction of eTax in 2019, the launching of the whistleblowing initiative (2022), staff reforms and welfare upgrade (from 2017 till date), the introduction of the IBILE HUB Initiative (2021), Technology driven Operational Reforms in LIRS formed in 2022, where an Intelligent Unit- a team of undercover administration specially trained in information gathering and intelligence reports to provide information on all taxpayers in Lagos State.

 

