News

New Telegraph correspondent, Agboola, bags Best Reporter of The Year Award

Posted on Author By Ayobami Agboola Osogbo

New Telegraph correspondent in Osun State, Ayobami Agboola, has emerged winner of the Osun NUJ Best Reporter of The Year 2022 Award. Agboola, who is a member of Osun State Correspondents ‘Chapel honoured during the Dinner and Award Night organised by Osun NUJ Council. Presenting the award, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Gboyega Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan, described the award as a well deserved honour. Omipidan, who commended the Osun NUJ Council for recognising the award ceremony in honour and appreciation of its members, who have demonstrated total commitment and distinguished themselves in the field of journalism, said the award is a well deserved honour for the hardworking and committed members of the union. According to him, it would further spur and encourage the awardees to attain greater heights while charging them to continue to discharge their duties responsibly. Agboola expressed his gratitude to God Almighty and members of Osun NUJ Council under the Chairmanship of Comrade Wasiu Ajadosu, for the honour bestowed on him.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

