New Telegraph Correspondent emerges Delta NUJ correspondents’ chair The Correspondent of the New Telegraph in Delta State, Dominic Adewole Igbekoyi has emerged as the Chairman of the Asaba Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state. Dominic emerged the new chairman after a keenly contested election between him and the Asaba Correspondent of The Nation Newspapers, Okungbowa Aiwerie.

The third contestant for the position, Victor Sorokwu, the state Correspondent of the Daily Trust, stepped down for Dominic, whom he referred to as ‘my son’ a few seconds to the election of the officers.

In the election, Dominic polled 22 votes from the total 27 valid votes to win the election, while Okungbowa scored five votes. The state council chairman, Mike Ikeogwu, supported by his Secretary, Patrick Ochei, and the outgone Chairman, Paul Osuyi of the Sun Newspapers in Asaba, yesterday hailed the peaceful conduct of the election. In reaction to his victory at the election, Dominic said he would not betray the confidence reposed in him by the Chapel through their massive votes.

Like this: Like Loading...