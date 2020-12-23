New Telegraph correspondent, Garba, dies

Bauchi gov condoles with family, NUJ

New Telegraph has lost its Bauchi State correspondent, Mr. Ali Garba, to the cold hands of death. Garba, 45, died during a brief illness. The Bauchi State Chairman of Correspondents Chapel, Ahmad Muhammad, said Garba was taken to hospital but he recovered and returned home. According to the chairman, Garba’s illness returned so he was taken to Bauchi Specialist Hospital Muhammad said Garba was discharged after two days and returned home but gave up the ghost on Monday. Garba is survived by his wife and three children. He has bet buried, according to Islamic rites Meanwhile, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State yesterday condoled with the family of Garba. Mohammed, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant, Mukhtar Gidado, commiserated with the family, the Correspondents’ Chapel of the union and the entire media family in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...