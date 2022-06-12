New Telegraph Correspondent now CAN media aide

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State and Bishop, Kontagora Diocese, Catholic Church, Bishop Bulus Yohanna, has appointed Daniel Atori of the New Telegraph newspapers to serve as its “Media Aide.”

The appointment was contained in a letter handed over to Mr Atori at the State CAN secretariat, Minna by the CAN Chairman in company of his secretary Pastor Raphael Opawoye.

While handing over the letter of appointment, Bishop Yohanna said the selection of Daniel Atori was due to his antecedents and obvious track records as a seasoned journalist who has used his professionalism to propagate Jesus Christ and help in the growth of Christianity in Niger State.

He further stated that he is to serve as a gateway between CAN and the public in matters of information dissemination, galvanize other journalists in the state to help in setting Agenda that will put the Christian body on a roadmap to championing the course of Christians in Niger State and to further deepen cordial relationship between CAN and journalists in the state.

In his acceptance speech, Atori commended the leadership of CAN for finding him worthy to be appointed media aide to the CAN chairman, and pledged to be committed in the discharge of his assignment.

He however called for collective efforts by journalists in the State to ensure tremendous success is achieved in Niger State by bridging the existing gaps. His appointment takes effect immediately.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...