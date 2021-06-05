New Telegraph loses employee

Daily Telegraph Publishing Co. Ltd, publishers of New Telegraph,Sunday and Saturday Telegraphs titles, has lost its Prepress manager, Mr. Oriade Gbolahan. Gbolahan, who passed on yesterday afternoon, was 54 years, five months. He was, according to his wife, Bola, hypertensive before his untimely death. He was said to have had an attack, which necessitated his being rushed to the hospital where the doctors battled without success to save him. He was, subsequently, confirmed dead and had since been deposited in a morgue.

Gbolahan, who was employed on February 19, 2014, was confirmed on March 1, 2005. Before then, he had worked with The Mail Newspaper Ltd, Lagos, as head, graphics, 1989-1991. He left The Mail to join The Guardian, Rutam house, Oshodi, and worked between 1991 and 2001.

He was also with the defunct Comet Newspaper, Ijora, 2003-2005;The Nation, Fatai Atere Way, Oshodi, 2007- 2009; the defunct National Mirror, Broad Street, Lagos, as an Assistant Pre-press manager, 2010, from where he joined New Telegraph.

Gbolahan had his education at the Federal Technical College, Akoko, The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Eruwas Campus, International institute of Arts, Visual Tech, Ikeja, and Heidelberg, Lagos, where he earned his City & Guild certificate, part 1 & 11, National Diploma, and other certificates respectively.

