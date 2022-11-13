News

New Telegraph recommits to bettering society, as JFC unveils ‘Silent Cries’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

New Telegraph Newspaper has commended the Journalists for Christ (JFC) International Outreach for the presentation of ‘Silent Cries’ which comprises special media reports on the pains and hopes of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Nigeria.

The publication, an initiative to advance the welfare of the IDPs in Nigeria was with the support of World Association for Christian Communication (WACC) and Bread for the World (Brot fur die Weit). Editor Sunday Telegraph, Mr. Geoffrey Ekenna who received copies of ‘Silent Cries’ from JFC’s delegates – Mrs. Funmi Falobi and Esther Adeniyi, said the paper which stands in defense of equal rights will continue to provide opportunities for IDPs, People Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) and other members of the society through its reportages.

‘‘About two Sundays ago our front page cover story was on the flood and the epidemic looming in the country because of the flood. The flood is a major contributor to the IDPs at the moment in addition to the insurgency in the Northeast, the crisis in the east, banditry in the northwest,’’ stated Ekenna.

Also, a certificate of recognition as IDPs supportive journalist was presented to Chinyere Abiaziem, a Correspondent with New Telegraph who contributed to ‘Silent Cries’ through her report, ‘‘IDPs seeks help as hardship bites harder.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Absence of defendant stalls ex-PDP Chairman, Secondus’ suspension suit stalled at Supreme Court

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

Hearing in the suit filed by the sacked former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus challenging his removal from office before the expiration of his four years tenure was Monday stalled before the Supreme Court. The suit slated for hearing on Monday by the apex court was shifted by 24 […]
News

Senate confirms Maj-Gen. Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya, as the new Chief of Army Staff. The red chamber took the decision following the consideration of the report of its joint committee on Defence and Army led by senators Aliyu Wamakko and Ali Ndume. The President of the Senate had on […]
News

Insecurity: Over 200 bandits killed, 2 security personnel die in Niger

Posted on Author Our Reporters

*Over 100 motorcycles, hundreds of cattle recovered, terrorists on the run Daniel Atori, Minna Niger State Government on Wednesday disclosed that over 200 bandits have been killed in gun duels that ensued between them and members of the joint Security Taskforce across the state. Those killed, it was gathered, are members of four groups named […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica