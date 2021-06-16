New Telegraph reconstitutes Board

A new board has been constituted by the New Telegraph Publishing Company Limited.

The seven-man board, which was announced yesterday, is headed by Mr. Olakunle Gidado, who is presently Head of Nigeria, Lukoil International Trading and Supply Company (LITASCO). A former senator and ex- Commissioner for Information in Ebonyi State, Barr. Emmanuel Onwe, was named as Vice Chairman of the board.

Other members of the board are Rev. Festus Abone, Chief Sam Ikire, Chief Solo Akuma (SAN), Alhaji Sanni Zoro and the Managing Director/Editor-in- Chief of the newspaper, Mr. Ayodele Aminu.

The new board takes over from the Alhaji Idi Farouk-led board that was dissolved in March.

Gidado, an alumnus of the University of Oxford, University of Houston and Houston Baptist University, has a BSC in Accounting, MBA and MSC in Finance and a Post Graduate Degree.

He was until his appointment, a non-executive board member of New Telegraph Publishing Company Limited. Gidado, previously, was Managing Director and Regional Lead for BP Global West Africa, where he was responsible for the overall leadership of BP IST West African presence and the delivery of BP supply and trading West Africa strategy, including access to refined product markets, biofuels and crude lifting opportunities and asset/ infrastructure investments.

He had previously held senior roles at Texaco and Cinergy Corp. He served on the board of Nigermed, a BP/NNPC Joint venture in Nigeria and as BP Country Manager for Nigeria with the responsibility of championing the broader BP agenda in the country.

Onwe, a former senator for Ebonyi Central Senatorial District, is a law graduate of the London School of Economics and Political Science. He holds LLM and PhD from the University College London.

He trained as a Barrister at the Inns of Court School of Law and called to the English Bar by the Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn. Zoro, a former member of the House of Representatives, is an erstwhile National President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ).

New Telegraph Newspapers, Nigeria’s most authoritative newspaper in politics and business, was established in October, 2013 and it published its first edition on February 2, 2014

