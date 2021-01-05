New Telegraph sets the pace at media awards

Chijioke Iremeka

Journalists working with the New Telegraph Newspapers have been called upon to maintain the company’s tradition of winning big at different national and international awards.

The Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief (MD/EIC), Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, owners of New Telegraph titles, Mr. Ayodele Aminu, made this appeal while congratulating some of the company’s staff who won at the Nigeria Media Merit Awards (NMMA) held at the Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos.

Aminu, who was excited at the performance of the newspaper, implored the winners to always fix their eyes on winning big and more medals each year. He also advised them not to be distracted by their victories.

Appreciating the seven winners, who he hosted in his office, at Ikeja, Lagos, the MD encouraged other nominees, who did not win, not to be discouraged but put more efforts in 2021. In the same vein, the title editors, Mr. Ayodel Ojo (Daily), Mr. Vincent Eboigbe (Saturday) and Mrs. Juliet Bumah (Sunday), praised the winners for doing the New Telegraph Family proud.

Thanking all the line editors and those who contributed to the victory, they also urged the winners not to be carried away by the habitual victory in order to continue to make the company proud.

New Telegraph has established a tradition of outshining many older media media outfits which have been in existence for over four decades. In six years of its operations, the newspaper has won countless awards, on a yearly basis, in the Nigerian media industry, beating other papers, especially in the NMMA, DAME, Nordica Media Merit Awards, and Soyinka, among others.

Despite the pandemic, the New Telegraph Newspapers team got 20 nominations but won was able to cling on seven awards in the NMMA. Topping the list is the Crime Editor, Juliana Francis, who was nominated for DAME award, under the Lagos Report and became First Runner up.

In the same might, she got five different nominations at NMMA and won three of them. She was nominated as Power Reporter of the Year; Human Rights Reporter of the Year; Insurance Reporter of the Year; Defense Reporter of the Year and Female Reporter of the Year.

She, however, won Defense Reporter of the Year, Human Rights Reporter of the Year and Power Reporter of the Year. Chijioke Iremeka, who in 2019 won the IGI Prize for Insurance Reporter of the Year, won the 2020 Nigerite Prize for Real Estate/ Construction Reporter of the Year. The New Telegraph Property Editor, Adedayo Ayeyemi, was a runner up in the same category.

Also a multiple award winner, Head of Investigation, Isioma Madike, got four nominations but won the CSR Reporter of the Year. Other of his nominations were Features Re- Crimporter of the Year, Newspaper Reporter of the Year, and Foreign News Reporter of the Year. Madike also won the Nordica Media Merit Award.

The City Editor, Oluwatosin Omoniyi, became the Female Reporter of the Year; a category in which New Telegraph’s Crime Editor, Juliana Francis, was a runner up. Education Editor, Kayode Olanrewaju, won the Ibrahim Shekarau Prize for Education Reporter of the Year. In its tradition of winning big, in 2019, out of 34 nominations, New Telegraph won 10 awards and became the toast of the industry at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, the venue of the 27th NMMA.

The Arts Editor, Tony Okuyeme, won the Olu Aboderin’s Prize for Entertainment Reporter of the Year, while Iremeka Chijioke won the IGI Prize for Insurance Reporter of the Year.

Again, New Telegraph’s multiple award winner, Isioma Madike, won the Olagunsoye Oyinlola Prize for Culture and Tradition. In this category, Oluwatosin Omoniyi emerged a runner up as well as Igbeaku Orji. Dapo Sotuminu won the Basorun MKO Abiola’s Prize for Sports Reporter of the Year, while New Telegraph’s Ajibade Olusean emerged a runner up.

The Energy Editor, Adeola Yusuf, won the Conoil’s Prize for Energy Correspondent of the Year, while Crime Editor, Juliana Francis, emerged a runner up. Ifeanyi Emmanuel emerged the winner of the NAFCON’s Prize for Environment Reporter of the Year, while Yekeen Nurudeen won the Sony Odogwu’s Business Reporter of the Year. Madike was a runner up.

Francis won the Chevron Nigeria’s Prize for Oil and Gas Reporter of the Year, while Chukwuyem Chiedu won UBA’s Prize for Money Market Reporter of the year. Also, Chukwuemeka Emenike won the Nnamdi Azikiwe Prize for Cartoon. He had two other nominations in the same category while Muritala Ayinla emerged a runner up.

The Features Editor, Abiodun Bello, emerged a runner up at MTN Prize for Telecommunications likewise Mr. Samson Akintaro and New Telegraph’s Group Political Editor, Mr. Felix Nwaneri.

Earlier in 2018, New Telegraph won 12 awards out of 27 nominations. The winners included Isioma Madike, Omoniyi Oluwatosin, Felix Nwaneri, Olanrewaju Kayode, Mojeed Alabi, Juliana Francis, Tope Ogunbanke, Tony Okuyeme and others.

