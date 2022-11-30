New Telegraph shines at NMMA, wins 5 awards

The management of New Telegraph has urged members of staff to sustainthecultureof winningboth local and international awards following another successful outingatthe2022NigeriaMedia Merit Awards (NMMA). The paper, which is noted for winning big at major awards both locally and internationally, won five categories in the 30th edition of the most prestigious awards for the media held in Lagos on Sunday.

The newspaper won the Sports Reporter of the Year, Most Innovative Reporter of the Year, FemaleReporterof theYear, Cartoonistof theYearandPublic Health Reporter of the Year. The Editor, Daily, Juliet Bumah, while receiving the awardees, congratulated them for underpinning the paper’s leadership position in the Nigerian media space with an impressive outing at the prestigious awards. Bumah expressed management’s excitement about the paper’s outing at the event after it won five awards which is an improvement on the four gongs its members of staff claimed in 2021 despite having fewer nominations this year. She said: “For us, this is a successful outing; we had nine nominations and won in five categories, it is a massive achievement. “We congratulate the winnersforprovingonceagain that New Telegraph is a force to reckon with in journalism in Nigeria.

“You have made us proud, we are pleased about this but it means more work for you. You have to go again next year and win these awards.” Ajibade Olusesan, the 2019 winner of the Sports Reporter of the Year award, set the tone forthedaywhenheclaimedthe laurel in the same category. A senior cartoonist, Chukwuemeka Emenike, won the second award of the night for the paper when he was named the Cartoonist of the Year.

A former head of the crime desk and serial winner Juliana Francis won the first of the two awards she claimed on the night after she was named the Public Health Journalist of the Year. Francis later beats Tessy Igomu of the Punch Newspaper and Regina Otokpa also of New Telegraph to the Female Reporter of the Year award. The newspaper’s Ebonyi State correspondent Uchenna Inya rounded off a glorious night with the Best Innovative Reporter of the Year award. Francis lost the Education Reporter of the Year award to Iyabo Lawal of The Guardian whileWoleShadarewasbeaten to the Aviation Reporter of the Year award.

Shadare has won in the category a number of times. Bayo Akomolafe also lost the Maritime Reporter of the Year award to Lucas Ajanaku of The Nations. Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, who was the chief guest of honour, commended managers of the award for sustaining the initiative 30 years on. He promised to continue to support the media, including providing a conducive environment to operate. He tasked the media on professionalism, pleading that standards should not be lowered for anything. Sanwo-Olu asked that the media must uphold accuracy and fairness at all times, saying there should be no room for bad eggs who want to paint the profession in a bad light.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...