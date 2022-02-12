New Telegraph Tourism Editor, Okungbowa, named Best Tourism Communicator in 2021

Travel/Tourism Editor of New Telegraph Newspaper, Andrew Iro Okungbowa, has been named among the top promoters of tourism in Nigeria, emerging as the Best Tourism Communicator in 2021 by the Travellers Awards organisers. Others listed on the awards roll as top promoters of tourism in Nigeria in 2021 include: Tour Operator of the Year (Outbound)-Diamond and Pearl Travels – Wonuola Olatunde-Lamidi; Travel Agency of the Year -Wakanow -Gbenga B. Onitilo; Hotel Man of the Year – Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo-Sultan Babalola; Farida Sagaya of AngelStyle Tours – Tour-ism Supporter of the Year; and Ogbunike Carnival – Carnival of the Year – Chuks Nwanne.

In a statement by Ikechi Uko of Travellers Awards, he said: These are the people that kept domestic tourism bubbling In Nigeria in 2021. Without these great people nothing much would have happened on the tourism landscape. ‘‘I doff my hat for them.’ He explained how the decision is reached by his team, saying that: ‘‘We compiled this list based on activities we can verify.

There are many others we do not know and cannot verify. But we do applaud everyone who played his or her part last year to grow tourism in Nigeria. Other awardees are: Oguntoye Twins – Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye- Igbo Ora Twin Festival; Cecile Mambo Doumbe – Abuja Food Tour; Balogun Olamilekan – Amala Hang; Peace Iyare – Abuja OldSkool; Jibola Oluseye – Badagry; Anago James Akeem Osho – Curated tours of Nigeria; Bethel Moseglad – Mambilla Tours; Ekwueme Godsgift Ebuka – South East tours; Prince Wale Olapade – Tribune Newspapers; Taiye Baiyerohi Olayemi -News Agency. Balqees Olubunmi Olaniyi -Olabaf Tours of North West Abuja and Akwa Ibom; Kelani Abolaji Aerovessel -Lagos cruises; Oludayo Taiwo Gideon – Aeroport Tours; Franklin Ihejirika – Franknews; Olugbenga Omotayo Sunday – Idere Hills; Omotosho Hakeem Olamilekan- Kwara State tours. Agboola Oluwafemi – Arinta Waterfalls; Louis Nwadialo – Osumanu Resort; Prince Uduak Pedro – Qua Tours, Uyo; Dennis Great Okeke-Blogging Dr. Raphael James – Historical curator; Ubong Ekpe Okon – Akwa Ibom tours; Lucia Ikediashi – Lagos City Tours; Tola Gabriel – ATG Tours and Nanna Yakubu – Hiking (Los).

