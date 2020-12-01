New Telegraph’s Akintaro wins Most Outstanding ICT Reporter of the Year

The Head of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), E-Business Desk of New Telegraph Newspaper, Samson Akintaro, has been named the Most Outstanding of the Year at the 2020 edition of the Africa Digital Award (ADA).

At the award ceremony which was held in Lagos at the weekend, Akintaro emerged the winner after a thorough assessment of the quality and depth of ICT reportage by ICT reporters in Nigeria across publications.

ADA is a Pan-African award that recognises outstanding contributions to the development of the ICT industry. Attended by the creme de la creme of Nigeria’s ICT Industry cutting across private and public sectors, the award held concurrently with the Nigeria ICT Impact CEO Forum (NIICF), a foremost impactful meeting of top-level executives to assess the impact of ICT on their businesses and make projections into the future.

Other awardees at the event included the Executive Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who emerged as the Most Outstanding Telecom Personality of the Decade, and the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications of Nigeria (ALTON), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, who was awarded Telecom Personality of the Decade.

Others were the newly elected President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Engr. Ikechukwu Nnamani, ICT Entrepreneur of the Decade; Managing Director and CEO of the Nigerian Communication Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), Dr. Abimbola Alale, ICT Woman of the Year and CEO Africa Operations for Inlaks Computers, Engr. Femi Adeoti, who emerged as the ICT Man of the Year.

