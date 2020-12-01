News

New Telegraph’s Akintaro wins Most Outstanding ICT Reporter of the Year

Posted on Author Ebube Eruchalu Comment(0)

The Head of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), E-Business Desk of New Telegraph Newspaper, Samson Akintaro, has been named the Most Outstanding of the Year at the 2020 edition of the Africa Digital Award (ADA).

 

At the award ceremony which was held in Lagos at the weekend, Akintaro emerged the winner after a thorough assessment of the quality and depth of ICT reportage by ICT reporters in Nigeria across publications.

 

ADA is a Pan-African award that recognises outstanding contributions to the development of the ICT industry. Attended by the creme de la creme of Nigeria’s ICT Industry cutting across private and public sectors, the award held concurrently with the Nigeria ICT Impact CEO Forum (NIICF), a foremost impactful meeting of top-level executives to assess the impact of ICT on their businesses and make projections into the future.

 

Other awardees at the event included the Executive Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who emerged as the Most Outstanding Telecom Personality of the Decade, and the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications of Nigeria (ALTON), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, who was awarded Telecom Personality of the Decade.

 

Others were the newly elected President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Engr. Ikechukwu Nnamani, ICT Entrepreneur of the Decade; Managing Director and CEO of the Nigerian Communication Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), Dr. Abimbola Alale, ICT Woman of the Year and CEO Africa Operations for Inlaks Computers, Engr. Femi Adeoti, who emerged as the ICT Man of the Year.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Niger: Bello rushes to Assembly to resolve pressing matters

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

Barely 24 hours after recovering from COVID-19, the Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello on Tuesday rushed to the State Assembly in order to resolve some ongoing crucial matters that the lawmakers were not comfortable with. The Governor was last week represented by his Deputy, Ahmed Mohammed Ketso to present the 2021 budget […]
News

COVID-19: Diaspora Nigerians to equip 4m youths

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

As part of its commitment to youth development, Nigerians in Diaspora Organization – Europe (NIDOE) is on the verge of empowering four million youths with requisite knowledge on the coronavirus pandemic. GeneralSecretary of NIDOE, Mr. Fidel O. Wilson, said the initiative would be carried out in collaboration with Sub-Saharan Open University (SSOU) and World Hope […]
News

Reps accuses Labour Ministry of supporting human trafficking

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, Hon. Tolulope Akande- Sadipe, yesterday, accused the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment of complicity in human trafficking, especially of Nigerian girls to other parts of the world. This is even as she disclosed that “today we have over approximately 20,000 girls in Mali, 2,000 girls […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: