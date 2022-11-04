News Top Stories

New Telegraph’s award, call to greater service to Nigeria – NIMASA boss, Jamoh

The Director- General of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has expressed appreciation for his nomination as the New Telegraph Most Outstanding Public Officer of the Year 2022, describing the award as a call to greater service to the country. In an acceptance letter to the management of New Telegraph Newspapers and signed by Edwards Osagie, the Head, Public Relations at NIMASA, Dr. Jamoh said the award would inevitably galvanise him to greater performance and service delivery to Nigeria.

“I am most appreciative of this award by the management of New Telegraph Newspapers; it is pleasing to know that our service to our Fatherland is being given due recognition and the implication is that we have to keep working hard to make our country, Nigeria greater,” he said. The management of New Telegraph, through its Managing Director, Ayodele Aminu, had said in the nomination letter that Dr. Jamoh was considered for the award based on his impeccable performance as the Chief Executive Officer of NIMASA which is one of the very critical agencies of the Federal Government.

“We note that regardless of the harsh operating environment and the glaring challenges in the maritime industry, the bold steps you took as the Chief Executive Officer of NIMASA have brought about a lot of breakthroughs, achievements, and positive developments to the industry; some of which are human capital development, implementation of antipiracy law, implementation of Deep Sea Blue Project, inter-agency collaboration, enforcement of maritime labour act to prevent casualisation of dockworkers and efficient coordination of Maritime activities among others,” Aminu had said in the letter. New Telegraph 2022 Awards ceremony will take place at the Balmoral Hall of the Federal Palace Hotels on Friday, November 18, 2022.

 

