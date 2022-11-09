News Top Stories

New Telegraph's award great feat, says Carrillion boss, Amusa

The Chairman, Carrillion Properties Ltd, Mr. Bidemi Amusa, has expressed huge excitement over his company’s nomination for the award of Real Estate Company of the Year in the forthcoming annual New Telegraph Awards. This was contained in an acceptance letter addressed to the Editor In Chief of New Telegraph Newspapers, Mr. Ayodele Aminu, and signed by the Carrillion’s Chairman, Bidemi Amusa.

Aminu had through a letter dated August 25, 2022, on behalf of a panel of judges and editors of New Telegraph 2022 Awards communicated the nomination to Carrillion, a leading real estate company in the country, having carved a niche for itself in building high end but pocket friendly houses.

In the said nomination letter, Aminu highlighted not only Carrillion’s innovative property investment portfolio but also its growth to have become one of the strongest shelter providers in the country within a relatively short period expressing hope that the nomination and awards will spur them to do more. In his acceptance letter on behalf of Carrillion, Amusa considered the recognition as a great feat, while also expressing his company’s pleasure and excitement to be considered as one of the companies changing the landscape in Lagos. “Please, kindly accept the letter as our acceptance of the Award being conferred on us, we look forward to the official presentation,” Amusa’s letter reads. The prestigious New Telegraph 2022 Awards are billed to be held at the Balmoral Halls, Federal Palace, Victoria Island, Lagos on November 18.

 

