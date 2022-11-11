News Top Stories

New Telegraph’s Award: I’ll empower more Kogi youths, women –Gov Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has promised to sustain his youth and women empowerment programmes as well as investment in education that qualified him for the New Telegraph 2022 Award. In his acceptance letter as the Governor of the Year (Youth and Women Empowerment), Bello said he was personally humbled that his contributions to youth and women empowerment are well documented and appreciated by the newspaper.

Bello said: “I received your letter dated September 20, 2022, intimating me of my nomination for an award by your organisation as the Best Governor in the area of Youth and Women Empowerment. Education, jobs, and empowerment are the key pillars of our thematic areas as an administration. Our most cherished asset is the youth demography of our population and the best way to resource them and make them competitive is through education.

“This year, we broke the UNICEF Ceilings for Education Budgeting by devoting 30 per cent of our entire budget to educating our children and youth. An educated girl child will grow into an empowered woman that is useful for herself, the nation and the international community. “For us, it is beyond the empowerment and inclusion of youth and women, the blue and green collar economy that we have entrenched and the skills set that we have gifted our youth to become employers rather than job seekers. It is also beyond our deliberate rural women empowerment and putting women at the fore of political and economic decisions in our dear state.

“We are on the verge of completing a good number of world-class secondary and tertiary healthcare institutions, some of which can compete favourably with any around the world. These facilities are close to 98 per cent completion and will all be commissioned soon. When commissioned, they will widen the healthcare opportunities of our women and further reduce the already low maternal mortality rate. Under my watch, no woman deserves to die in the process of giving back to life.

“Therefore, I wish to express our decision to accept the award in honour of the great people of Kogi State who gave us their mandate to serve.” New Telegraph in its nomination letter signed by the Managing Director and Editor-In-Chief, Ayodele Aminu, said the awards were put in place to identify, assess and reward leaders who have made outstanding contributions in governance and other spheres of life. Aminu said such a reward system has the twin effect of galvanising and inspiring recipients towards greater excellence while also helping to incentivise others to aspire to such elevated heights. He said: “Since assumption of office, His Excellency has been outstanding in the empowerment of youths and women unlike previous administrations, not just in the state but generally.

Most of the governor’s appointees -Commissioners, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, members of the board and parastatals – are youths between the ages of 45 and 50 years. “Being a strong proponent of inclusiveness, His Excellency’s provision of opportunities to women in his administration is beyond comparison. During the election into the 21 local government councils, Governor Bello ensured that all the positions of vice chair of the councils were filled by women. Also, all the Local Government Legislative Councils are led by women. “Besedes the fact that the Secretary to the State Government is a woman, the governor also picked the only female shortlisted among many candidates as his Aide-De- Camp (ADC).”

 

