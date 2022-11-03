New Telegraph’s Award: IRS will improve tax revolution in Lagos –Subair

The Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Mr Ayodele Subair, has expressed happiness with the award given to him by Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, promising that the agency will continue to expand tax collection in the state.

Subair attributed the success of the unprec-edented tax revolution being witnessed in the state, where about 70 per cent of its income is internally generated, to the visionary leadership of the former Lagos State governor/ presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the incumbent Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Speaking during a visit by the Daily Telegraph Publishing Company, led by its Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Mr Ayodele Aminu, to present the company’s nomination letter to him for an award of The Most Innovative CEO of the Year, Subair thanked the newspaper for finding him worthy of such distinction following the huge successes being recorded by the agency.

The LIRS boss said: “The tax revolution is a testament to our former governor, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu’s vision to create some independent agencies like the LIRS and make the state less reliant on the Federal Government’s allocation. He is the father of the tax revolution in Lagos State.

“So we always must give him that credit. Since he made the LIRS board autonomous, the numbers have been leaping and we hope to continue on that trajectory, because we have to provide funding for the state. The incumbent governor has been very supportive of our innovations and fresh ideas in tax adminis-tration in Lagos State. On his part, the Managing Director and Editor- in-Chief of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of the New Telegraph titles, Mr Ayodele Aminu, noted that the LIRS boss was found worthy of such honour in keeping with the newspaper’s commitment to rewarding individuals and businesses that have distinguished themselves by their remarkable contributions to the development of the country in both the public and private space.

