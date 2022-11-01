New Telegraph’s award nomination will motivate us–Onyeagwu

The Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Place, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, has described the nomination of Zenith Bank for the 2022 New Telegraph’s award as a motivation for his reputable organisation.

Onyeagwu, in his acceptance letter to New Telegraph as Bank of the Year 2022, stated that it was a delight that Zenith Bank got such recognition from a national newspaper.

He said: “We are happy with this development and it is an encouragement for us in recognition of our founder. “Let me add that this award will motivate us to do much more and remain on top in the business. We thank the organisers of the award and the management of New Telegraph Newspapers.”

In the nomination sent to Zenith Bank and signed by the Managing Director of New Telegraph Newspapers, Ayodele Aminu, it was stated that the choice of the bank was because the outfit is, undoubtedly, one of Nigeria’s strongest financial services institutions and one of the country’s largest banks by market capitalisation, shareholders fund and profitability.

Aminu added: “The Bank has clearly distinguished itself in the banking industry through superior service quality, unique customer experience and sound financial indices.

“Today, Zenith Bank is easily associated with the following attributes: Best-in-class customer experience, creativity, excellent financial performance, good asset quality, stable management, dedicated and highly-skilled workforce, cutting-edge information and communication technology (ICT), efficient and effective distribution channels.

“Indeed, Zenith Bank blazed the trail in digital banking in Nigeria; scoring several firsts in the deployment of ICT infrastructure to create innovative products that meet the needs of its teeming customers.”

New Telegraph 2022 Awards ceremony is slated for Friday, November 18, at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos

