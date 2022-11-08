New Telegraph’s Award symbolic, reward for excellence –Prof Okonkwo

Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof Obiora Okonkwo, has lauded New Telegraph Newspapers for its decision to reward excellence through its highly competitive and prestigious annual award which comes up in Lagos later this month.

Obiorah, whose United Nigeria Airlines is a recipient of The Most Enterprising Airline of the Year 2022, spoke when the Managing Director/ Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Ayodele Aminu, and Editor, New Telegraph, Mrs. Juliet Bumah, presented a letter announcing his airline as the winner of the coveted award in his office at the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MMA2), Lagos on October 31.

An elated Obiorah said the award was quite symbolic, adding that the award was coming at this crucial time in the life of the airline and the entire aviation industry.

His words: “This is quite symbolic. We thank you for finding us worthy of this award. When United Nigeria came, we came in with the best of intentions, and a strong vision. We have tried to stick to it as consistently as possible since we made our first flight in February 2021.”

“We were so prepared that we took to the air in less than 24 hours after we got our Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and to the special grace of God that we fly every day.”

In the nomination letter presented to Prof. Okonkwo and signed by New Telegraph’s MD, Aminu, the organisation stated that the exploits of United Nigeria Airlines within a short period of operation was highly commendable.

The New Telegraph Awards 2022 will take place at the Balmoral Hall of the Federal Palace Hotels in Lagos on November 18.

