New Telegraph’s award, wonderful recognition – Osinbajo

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has showered praises on the Board and Management of New Telegraph Newspapers over his nomination for the 2022 Awards of the organisation. The Number Two citizen was nominated for the Statesman of the Year 2022 Award scheduled to take place on Friday in Lagos. An excited Osinbajo in a meeting with the Managing Director and Editor-in- Chief of New Telegraph, Mr Ayodele Aminu, on Tuesday said he accepted the nomination with joy. He added: “I thank the Management and Staff of New Telegraph for this wonderful recognition. And I thank you for making the time to present me with the nomination letter for the award of Statesman of the Year 2022.

I am very much honoured by it and I accept it wholeheartedly.” In its nomination letter to Osinbajo, New Telegraph’s MD, Aminu, said the Vice President had over the years displayed immense capacity in leadership, vast knowledge of politics and governance, and rare courage in decision- making. The letter reads: “In your capacity as the Vice President of Nigeria, you have superintended over several liberal economic reform policies and programmes geared towards free enterprise, industrialisation, job and wealth creation in the country. “You have supervised major government policies and reforms that have improved the life of ordinary Nigerians and the business climate in the country.

“Under your supervision between 2016 and 2019, the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) recorded major gains in providing jobs for young Nigerians through the N-Power programme, improving education enrolment and performance in primary schools through the School Feeding programme, pro-viding microcredits for traders, artisans and businesses through the GEEP programmes, and succour for the poor and vulnerable in society through the Cash Transfer Schemes.

“Undoubtedly, you brought to the exalted office the verve of your rich background as a constitutional lawyer, teacher and cleric. You have further enhanced all these with your wealth of experience garnered through years in the public service. “In view of the foregoing, our panel of judges and board of editors at the New Telegraph are pleased to nominate you for our STATESMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD.” The 2022 New Telegraph Awards is slated for Friday, November 18 at the Balmoral Event Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

