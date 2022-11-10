News Top Stories

New Telegraph’s award’ll spur me to do my best as an entrepreneur –Obi Cubana

The Chairman of Cubana Group, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has accepted his nomination as the New Telegraph’s Entrepreneur of the Year 2022. In his acceptance letter, dated October 12, 2022, Obi Cubana said the award would spur him to do more in the area of recognition. He said: “Your recognition of my entrepreneurial ventures is appreciated and an excellent morale booster that will spur me to do more in the sector.

“I am also very appreciative of those who recommended me for this award. I will, of course, continue to do my very best in the area of recognition. I am very pleased and grateful to accept the award and look forward with delight to the event.” New Telegraph had in the nomination letter signed by its Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Ayodele Aminu, praised Obi Cubana for his trailblazing exploits in the hospitality and entertainment sector in the country. Aminu said the Cubana Group was fast becoming a household name despite the economic downturn in the country. He said: “Since your foray into the Nigerian business scene in 2006, your dexterity and versatility have made you metamorphose from a modest restaurateur, catering for the middle class into a fullfledged hospitality chain for the business and social elite in the country.

“Over the years, we have followed your growth trajectory from the humble beginnings at Ibiza Investments to the Cubana Group, a creative, innovative and luxurious hospitality conglomerate with outposts spread across Lagos, Abuja, Owerri, Enugu and Port Harcourt.

In the various cities where you operate, you have redefined luxury, leisure and entertainment through the provision of quality services of international standards. “We note with pride how you changed the concept of nightclubbing in Nigeria by creating special brands such as the Cubana Groove, Grand Cubana and Cubana Hustle & Bustle, just to mention a few. You recently diversified into other sectors with the floating of the Cubana Trading and Investment Company, the distributors of Odogwu Bitters and the establishment of Cassa Cubana, a real estate venture, building affordable luxury homes for Nigerians.” The event takes place on November 18 at the Balmoral Hall, Federal palace Hotels, Lagos

 

