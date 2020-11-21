New Telegraph’s Editor wins 2020 Nordica fertility awards

The New Telegraph Newspapers’ multiple awardswinner and Head, Investigation Desk, Isioma Madike, has emerged the winner of the 2020 Nordica Media Merit Award (NMMA) in the print category forexcellenceinfertilityreporting. Madike’s story: ‘Sweet tales of motherhood’ was announced as one of the three winners of the highly competitive annual awards at the presentation ceremony in Lagos yesterday.

He beat Martins Ifijeh of Thisday Newspaper and Dayo Ojerinde of the Punch Newspaper who are 1st and second runners up respectively. Other winners are Oluwayemisi Adesanya of EbonyLife TV (Electronic), and Odimegwu Onwumere, a freelance journalist with the Nigerian Voice for the online category. Madike’s winning piece tells the story of those who became proud mothers through the assisted reproductive technology in Nigeria.

The winners of each of the categories were given plaques and N250, 000 cash prizes each, while the runners up in the print category went home with N100, 000 and N50, 000 respectively. The founder, Nordica Fertility Centre, the organisers of the award, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, said the award was designed to promote health education and reward excellence in health reporting, particularly reproductive health, in Nigeria.

While thanking the jury for a job well done, he encouraged journalists, who write on health issues to always seek opinions of medical experts before running their stories so as not to misinform the public.

Members of the jury include the Editor-in-Chief/ General Manager Publications of Vanguard Newspapers, Gbenga Adefaye, and the Lagos State Commissioner for Information/former Group Editor, The Nation Newspapers, Gbenga Omotoso. The Investigative editor, who has somewhat become synonymous with awards in Nigeria, has now won over 32 awards in his blistering journalism career, which started in 2006.

