New Telegraph’s Photo Editor, Husaini, bags NMCA award

The photo editor of New Telegraph Newspapers, Mr. Suleiman Husaini, has been awarded with Excellence Award in Photo Journalism. Husaini was honoured with the award at the 2022 edition of the annual National Media Community Award (NMCA), organised in conjunction with the Daily Pride Communications, which held on September 11, at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Ogba, Lagos State. According to the organisers, “we have critically made researches about your foray into the Nigerian photo journalism sector and how you have been able to carve a niche for yourself in that area.

“No doubt, your proficiency, strong photo-news skills and vast knowledge of virtually all the departments of that sector of the Nigerian media industry is unrivalled. “You are indeed an iconic figure of photo journalism worth celebrating. You have also brought your vast and immense experience in the social radar into bear in your schedule. “It has been an awesome story of success for your various outlined social corporate photo news dissemination.” Speaking after receiving the award at the event, which was attended by dignitaries from all walks of life, Husaini thanked the organisers and dedicated it to the Almighty God, the Managing Director of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company, Mr. Ayodele Aminu, the editor, Juliet Bumah, as well as staff and members of organisation. He said: “The award is indeed a surprise to me.

I didn’t expect this, but I thank the organisers and all those involved in the selection process. “The award has challenged me to do more for the industry and I promise not to disappoint and to do my best to ensure that the industry is taken to the next level,” he said. Earlier, the Publisher/ Managing Editor of Daily Pride Communications, Mr. Joshua Uloko, had said earlier in his welcome address that the award was meant to honour those who have done well in their chosen professions. Uloko emphasised that the idea of the award ceremony was conceived many years ago to fill in the gap that existed in the country to reward those whose contributions to the various sectors of the nation’s economy should not be overlooked.

