New Telenovela, The Heiress, debuts on StarTimes

Pay-tv platform, StarTimes has introduced new telenovela, The Heiress, to the delight of its subscribers.

This is coming after the success of other telenovela series like Asintado, Blood Sisters and The General’s daughter on Novela E Plus Channel.

 

With several twists and turns, The Heiress, a blockbuster Filipino telenovela series, shares a theme message of what seems to be a precious bond can be an unbreakable chain of deception and cruel desires.

It narrates the story of Romina Andrada, a secretary turned wife of business tycoon Robert Mondragon who married her despite the fact that she was raped and was carrying the child of the assailant.

Unknown to Romina, it was Daniela, Robert’s daughter, who had orchestrated her abduction, right before seducing Romina’s fiancé, Carlos Bartolome. With their lives intertwined, their daughters, Cassandra and Margaret, are made to fight as to who the rightful heiress to Robert’s empire will be.

The Heiress airs Thursdays to Sundays at 7:40 pm, from August 20. Bose Adewara, National Content Marketing Manager, StarTimes said: “Telenovelas are popular shows, bringing every member of the family together to share excitement at home. We made a promise to bring the best of television shows to our subscribers and we are not relenting on our promise.

 

The Heiress is just one in many fantastic content coming at a pocket-friendly price. “Subscribers will also have access to watch on the go via our pay-per-day or weekly bundle as well as on our StarTimes-ON mobile app,” she said.

