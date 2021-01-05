New transit visa policy unsettles travellers

30 countries’ll require approval before transiting

The new travel policy by France and Netherlands that travelers from Nigeria and other countries wishing to travel to the United Kingdom through Europe would have to obtain transit visa is unsettling nerves in Nigeria’s aviation circles. While this ‘cumbersome’ travels to the UK through these two nations, especially for long and short stay visa is distorting travel plans, the difficulty could see British carrier smile to the bank as many who would not be able to withstand the rigour of transit visa would prefer to patronise the two major British carriers, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic Airways.

It is also an opportunity for Gulf carriers like Emirates, Qatar and Etihad Airways to take advantage of the vacuum that may likely be created as a result of the new policy. It would have been an opportunity for Nigerian airlines to take advantage of the situation but there is no Nigerian airline currently operating the lucrative Lagos-London route.

It would be recalled that following the exit of the United Kingdom from Europe on December 31, 2020, Air France-JKLM took a new measure by the reintroduction of airport transit visa requirements for citizens of certain nationalities including Nigeria and Ghana. who hold a British visa, long stay visa or a British residence permit and who are travelling to the UK. Passengers from 30 countries will require ATVs before transiting to the UK from France or Netherlands. Prior to this, passengers with a UK visa were technically traveling to the EU, removing the need for an ATV.

However, the UK’s exit means these passengers will now be treated as traveling to a non-EU country. A notice from Air-France-KLM dated December 29, 2020, captioned, “Travel on Air France or KLM to and from United Kingdom after Brexit-January 1, 2021”, stated as from January 1, 2021, citizens of Nigeria, Angola, Bangladesh, Congo, Chad, Republic of Congo, Iran, Mali, Mauritania, Afghanistan, Haiti, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Pakistan, Phillipines, Russia, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Turkey, Egypt, Senegal, Moldova, BelarusGeorfgia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Sri Lanka, Armenia, Palestine who are holders of a British visa, long stay visa or residence permit issued by the British authorities “will need to be in possession of an airporttransit visa if they transit through France and or the Netherlands” It further stated that citizens of the above mentioned countries holding a visa or residence permit in addition to the UK visa/residence permit from Canada, Japan, the US, or European countries are exempted from the new policy.

“Exception for Nigerian nationals travelling on KLM, the Dutch Minister of Justice and Security has decided to waive the ATV requirement for transit visa for Nigerian nationals only with a valid UK visa or residence permit at Schiphol Airport until February 1, 2021.

A former top official of British Airways, Mr. Ademola Sanya, told New Telegraph that even when UK was with Europe, it still operated the transit visa for people going to Europe except the travelers have valid United States visa. He said the exit of UK from Europe could have made the two nations to re-introduce transit visa it cancelled many years ago for make travel within and around Europe seamless coupled with economic gains their carriers derived from the cancellation o transit visa for people moving in some cases from one point to another within the region.

Sanya, however, said he was very sure that the two nations might rescind the decision if it does not work out for them or one that would affect them economically. Under the last-minute trade deal, there will definitely be no disruptions in flights or transport from tomorrow. Airlines, however, have been begun changing shareholder rights, and there are some questions over ownership in the future.

