Business

New transit visa policy unsettles travellers

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

30 countries’ll require approval before transiting

The new travel policy by France and Netherlands that travelers from Nigeria and other countries wishing to travel to the United Kingdom through Europe would have to obtain transit visa is unsettling nerves in Nigeria’s aviation circles. While this ‘cumbersome’ travels to the UK through these two nations, especially for long and short stay visa is distorting travel plans, the difficulty could see British carrier smile to the bank as many who would not be able to withstand the rigour of transit visa would prefer to patronise the two major British carriers, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic Airways.

It is also an opportunity for Gulf carriers like Emirates, Qatar and Etihad Airways to take advantage of the vacuum that may likely be created as a result of the new policy. It would have been an opportunity for Nigerian airlines to take advantage of the situation but there is no Nigerian airline currently operating the lucrative Lagos-London route.

It would be recalled that following the exit of the United Kingdom from Europe on December 31, 2020, Air France-JKLM took a new measure by the reintroduction of airport transit visa requirements for citizens of certain nationalities including Nigeria and Ghana. who hold a British visa, long stay visa or a British residence permit and who are travelling to the UK. Passengers from 30 countries will require ATVs before transiting to the UK from France or Netherlands. Prior to this, passengers with a UK visa were technically traveling to the EU, removing the need for an ATV.

However, the UK’s exit means these passengers will now be treated as traveling to a non-EU country. A notice from Air-France-KLM dated December 29, 2020, captioned, “Travel on Air France or KLM to and from United Kingdom after Brexit-January 1, 2021”, stated as from January 1, 2021, citizens of Nigeria, Angola, Bangladesh, Congo, Chad, Republic of Congo, Iran, Mali, Mauritania, Afghanistan, Haiti, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Pakistan, Phillipines, Russia, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Turkey, Egypt, Senegal, Moldova, BelarusGeorfgia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Sri Lanka, Armenia, Palestine who are holders of a British visa, long stay visa or residence permit issued by the British authorities “will need to be in possession of an airporttransit visa if they transit through France and or the Netherlands” It further stated that citizens of the above mentioned countries holding a visa or residence permit in addition to the UK visa/residence permit from Canada, Japan, the US, or European countries are exempted from the new policy.

“Exception for Nigerian nationals travelling on KLM, the Dutch Minister of Justice and Security has decided to waive the ATV requirement for transit visa for Nigerian nationals only with a valid UK visa or residence permit at Schiphol Airport until February 1, 2021.

A former top official of British Airways, Mr. Ademola Sanya, told New Telegraph that even when UK was with Europe, it still operated the transit visa for people going to Europe except the travelers have valid United States visa. He said the exit of UK from Europe could have made the two nations to re-introduce transit visa it cancelled many years ago for make travel within and around Europe seamless coupled with economic gains their carriers derived from the cancellation o transit visa for people moving in some cases from one point to another within the region.

Sanya, however, said he was very sure that the two nations might rescind the decision if it does not work out for them or one that would affect them economically. Under the last-minute trade deal, there will definitely be no disruptions in flights or transport from tomorrow. Airlines, however, have been begun changing shareholder rights, and there are some questions over ownership in the future.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Lender emerges ‘Best Retail Bank in Nigeria 2020’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ecobank  Nigeria has been named the Best Retail Bank in Nigeria by Asian Banker, according to a statement by the lender.   It said the announcement was made at the Asian Banker’s Middle East and Africa Regional 2020 Awards virtual ceremony held last Thursday.   Emmanuel Daniel, Chairman, The Asian Banker, said the annual awards […]
Business

How we closed fantastic deals despite pandemic –Popoola

Posted on Author TAI ANYANWU

Olawale Popoola is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of HighBridge Homes Limited, one of the foremost players in Nigeria’s real industry. He explains how good track record helped his firm blossom despite pandemic pains and more, in this interview with TAI ANYANWU     Could you introduce yourself and your organisation?   My […]
Business

NRGI: COVID-19 may consume Nigeria’s indigenous oil firms

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

As the global economy continues to be weighed down by Coronavirus pandemic, global extractive industry watchdog, Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI), has predicted that the pandemic is capable of consuming some indigenous oil companies in Nigeria. In a webinar themed, Country Assessments: The Coronavirus Pandemic and Economic Crisis, NRGI experts analysed the impacts the pandemic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica