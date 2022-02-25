News

New varsity offers scholarship to students

A new tertiary institution, PhiloMath University, has offered scholarships to its prospective students irrespective of their course of study. Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Adeniyi Olayanju, who made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja, explained that the scholarship award would cover up to 50 per cent of the tuition fees, with the aim of ensuring easy access to quality education in the country.

The university, which is located at Kuje, a suburb in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has been approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to run nine courses in its undergraduate academic programmes scheduled to commence early next month. Olayanju said PhiloMath was determined to live out its vision of being an internationally recognised institution of higher learning focused on educating leaders with global perspectives, who would come up with more innovative ways of changing the world through teaching, learning and dynamic leadership.

 

