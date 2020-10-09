New venue for Nigeria, Algeria game

Super Eagles have a new venue for today’s friendly encounter against African champions Algeria, organisers Eurodata Sport announced on Thursday. The match between three-time African champions and reigning continental champions Algeria was originally scheduled for the Jacques LeMans Arena but organisers say it will now take place at the Worthersee Stadion, Klangenfurt. No reason was given for the shift in venue for the encounter.

Meanwhile, the venue for next Tuesday’s friendly against Tunisia remains unchanged with the match set for the Jacques LeMans Arena as originally planned. Kick-off for both encounters, which will hold behind closed doors, remain unchanged at 7:30pm Nigerian time.

