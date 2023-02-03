New Webometric Ranking: OAU emerges second

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, made an appreciable leap forward in the Webometric ranking of World Universities released for January, coming second in the country with 1534 points in Impact Rank, 1020 points in Openness Rank and 1904 points in Excellence Rank, which were the three (3) key criteria used for the ranking. A release by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that this commendable leap, though from the third position of the University in the last ranking, came about eight months into the tenure of the current Vice-Chancellor, Professor Simeon Bamire, who has pledged commitment to the initiative to reposition the University in the comity of World varsities.

