New winners emerge in Glo Festival of Joy promo

New winners have emerged in Globacom’s Festival of Joy promotion in Lagos, in a draw held at Gloworld, Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, and witnessed by the Head of Legal Services of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Gloria Ireka.

The draw, according to the company, is to select the next set of lucky subscribers. The total digital solutions provider disclosed that the winners, who emerged from the draw, would receive their prizes at a ceremony to be held at the same Gloworld location on Tuesday, November 29, including the winner of a brand new KIA car and winners of sewing machines, generators, and rechargeable fans.

“Globacom is giving out 20 houses, 24 brand-new cars, 100 generators, 200 sewing machines, and 1,000 rechargeable fans in the ongoing Festival of Joy promo. “Subscribers are required to dial *611# to opt-in to participate in the promo and keep recharging (voice and data during the promo period) in order to be eligible to win the prizes on offer.

“For those who would cherish to be the next Festival of Joy Landlord, you are required to make data subscription(s) of at least N20,000 during the promo period, while those who are interested in winning cars should make a monthly recharge of N10,000; N5,000 monthly recharge for power generators, N2,500 monthly recharge for sewing machines and N500 weekly to win rechargeable fans,” the statement from Globacom added.

 

