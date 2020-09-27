New Yam Festival: Court stops celebration in Kano

A Kano High Court, presided over by Justice Farouk Lawan, has stopped the celebration of this year’s new Yam Festival (IwajI) until the hearing of a substantive matter before it.

The annual ritual was scheduled to hold today in Kano. Also, the Court, in Suit No K/322/2020, restrained one Ikechukwu Akpudo from organising, assembling people and celebrating the Iwaji or any festival that has to do with Igbos living in the ancient city.

Justice Adamu directed the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, to ensure Akpudo, other Igbos and the general public comply with the Court order.

“Order of interim injunction is hereby given retraining the defendant (Akpudo), whether by himself, through any of his agents, servants, successors or privies, from presiding over, supervising, convening, assembling, summoning, celebrating, organising and partaking in a New Yam Festival (Iwaji Festival 2020) scheduled to hold on Sunday, September 27, 2020,” the court said.

The court further stopped Akpudo from carrying out any event or other occasions whatsoever pertaining to Igbos in Kano State, pending hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice filed by Igwe Boniface.

The court fixed October 7 for hearing. The Igbo traditional ruler in Kano, His Highness Igwe (Dr.) Boniface Ibekwe Ide I, Ezedioranma IV, hailed the court’s ruling. The Igbo community in Kano also backed the ruling.

