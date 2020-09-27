News

New Yam Festival: Court stops celebration in Kano

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano Comment(0)

A Kano High Court, presided over by Justice Farouk Lawan, has stopped the celebration of this year’s new Yam Festival (IwajI) until the hearing of a substantive matter before it.

 

The annual ritual was scheduled to hold today in Kano. Also, the Court, in Suit No K/322/2020, restrained one Ikechukwu Akpudo from organising, assembling people and celebrating the Iwaji or any festival that has to do with Igbos living in the ancient city.

 

Justice Adamu directed the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, to ensure Akpudo, other Igbos and the general public comply with the Court order.

 

“Order of interim injunction is hereby given retraining the defendant (Akpudo), whether by himself, through any of his agents, servants, successors or privies, from presiding over, supervising, convening, assembling, summoning, celebrating, organising and partaking in a New Yam Festival (Iwaji Festival 2020) scheduled to hold on Sunday, September 27, 2020,” the court said.

 

The court further stopped Akpudo from carrying out any event or other occasions whatsoever pertaining to Igbos in Kano State, pending hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice filed by Igwe Boniface.

 

The court fixed October 7 for hearing. The Igbo traditional ruler in Kano, His Highness Igwe (Dr.) Boniface Ibekwe Ide I, Ezedioranma IV, hailed the court’s ruling. The Igbo community in Kano also backed the ruling.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Attack on Zulum: Reps caucus insist on sack of Service Chiefs

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

Following the attack on Brono State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, the minority caucus in the House of Representatives has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Service Chiefs with immediate effect. In a statement issued Friday and signed by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, the group said there is urgent need to effect a […]
News

NSITF: Ngige inaugurates audit, investigation panel to probe N3.4bn fraud

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has inaugurated a Presidential Joint Board and Audit Investigation Panel to probe the alleged N3.4 billion financial infractions leveled against suspended Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Adebayo Somefun and three other directors. Somefun, three directors and ten management staff were recently […]
News

Osun grants tax reliefs to residents, others

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo OSOGBO

Osun State Internal Revenue Service at the weekend announced that it has granted tax relief to citizens of the state. Executive Chairman of the revenue service, Adegbite Ademikanra, who made this known in a press conference in Osogbo, said the state government under the leadership of Governor Gboyega Oyetola planned to “ameliorate the impact of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: