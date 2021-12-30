News

New Year: APC chieftain, Eyinnaya, advocates community service

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Chief Executive Officer of Fundvine Holdings, Dr. Micheal Eyinnaya has called on the people of Abia State to demonstrate selflessness, piety and love during the festive season.

While calling on Nigerians to shun violence and other social vices that are capable of polarizing the country, the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts in building infrastructure in the South East and beyond.

The guber hopeful made these remarks in his end of year goodwill message.

He said: “As we approach 2022, it is high time we started looking at the gains and shortcomings of 2021 in a bid to build a better society in 2022.

“We must reflect on lives individually and as a nation.

“As a united country, acts that are capable of causing disharmony must  be discouraged at all levels.

“We should uphold good moral behaviour in our daily endeavours.

“I pray to God to grant us the grace of life to witness 2022 and beyond.”

The APC chieftain wished Nigerians a hitch-free end of year celebration, while calling on prominent Nigerians to extend the merriment of the festivity to the less privileged in the society.

 

Reporter

