New Year: FG raises hope of salary increase for workers

…may invoke clause for removal of strike days from pensionable period

The Federal Government has raised the possibility of salary increases for civil servants and public officer holders to cushion the effects of the high inflation rate next year. The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, disclosed this during his interaction with State House Correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa recently.

Ngige, who lamented that the public sector went through a tumultuous period in 2022, said a Presidential Committee on Salaries had commenced work on salary review. Asked whether he discussed the issue of salary increase with Buhari, the ex-Anambra State governor said: “Yes, the Presidential Committee on Salaries is working hand-in-hand with the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission. “The commission is mandated by the Act establishing them to fix salaries, wages, and emoluments in not only the public service.

If you want their assistance and you are in the private sector, they will also assist you. They have what is called the template for remuneration for compensation. So if you work, you get compensated, if you don’t work, you are not compensated. “So they have the matrix to do the evaluation, they are working with the Presidential Committee on Salaries Chaired by the Finance Ministry and I’m the co-chair to look at the demand of the workers. Outside this, I said discussions on that evaluation are going on.” He added: “As we enter the new year, the government will make some pronouncements in that direction.”

Commenting on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)’s demand for the payment of the eight months outstanding salaries of lecturers, Ngige said the matter of the invocation of the ‘no-work-no-pay’ doctrine would be decided by the National Industrial Court. However, he said the second leg of the law stipulating that the days not worked for should be removed from the pensionable period of workers has not been activated by the government.

He said: “ASUU has not pronounced anything on their salary anymore because it’s one of the issues that was referred to the National Industrial Court for determination: whether a worker who is on strike should be paid in violation of Section 43 of the Trade Dispute Act which says when you go on strike, the consequences are these: number one, you will not be paid; you will not be compensated for not going to work to enable your employer to keep the industry or enterprise afloat. “That money should not be given to you, and that compensation should not be given. It’s there in Section 43 (1).

There is a second leg for Section 43; it also said that that period you were on strike will not count for you as part of your pensionable period of work in your service. “That leg, the government has not touched it, but the leg of no-work-nopay has been triggered off by that strike. So, we are asking the court to look at it. So, the matter is out of the hands of the executive (that’s us). ASUU has also put up a defence in court, asking the court, ‘yes, we went on strike, but we did that for a reason’. So it’s now left for the court to look at it.”

