New Year: Gift ideas for her

There’s no question that the woman

in your life deserves the best, no

matter the occasion. But when it

is time to find the perfect gift for

her, it can be difficult to find something

that’s as special as she is.

That’s where these Saturday Telegraph

standout gifts for women come in. Here,

you’ll find the best gift for every woman

in your life, as you shower her with love

on New Year day. Note also that, whatever

you do, don’t forget to pair the present

with a personalised card.

Cross band slide slippers

These slippers are prime examples of

where fashion meets function: The crisscross

style is super on-trend and the memory

foam base gives your feet just the right

amount of support.

Makeup set

Introduce her to her new everyday look

with makeup set.

Cross body bag

Although it may look small, cross body is

big enough to hold her wallet, phone, keys,

makeup and other on-the-go essentials.

Name earrings

Add a pair of personalised earrings to

her collection. A dainty set can be customised

to include her name, nickname or any

other short phrase.

Leather pocket wallet

Now that minimalism is a thing, help

her downsize her day-to-day essentials

with compact leather wallet. Although

it’s small enough to fit in her pocket or

evening clutch, it can still hold cards and

a short stack of cash.

Happy New Year!!!!

