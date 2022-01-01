News

New Year: Gift ideas for her

There’s no question that the woman
in your life deserves the best, no
matter the occasion. But when it
is time to find the perfect gift for
her, it can be difficult to find something
that’s as special as she is.
That’s where these Saturday Telegraph
standout gifts for women come in. Here,
you’ll find the best gift for every woman
in your life, as you shower her with love
on New Year day. Note also that, whatever
you do, don’t forget to pair the present
with a personalised card.
Cross band slide slippers
These slippers are prime examples of
where fashion meets function: The crisscross
style is super on-trend and the memory
foam base gives your feet just the right
amount of support.
Makeup set
Introduce her to her new everyday look
with makeup set.
Cross body bag
Although it may look small, cross body is
big enough to hold her wallet, phone, keys,
makeup and other on-the-go essentials.
Name earrings
Add a pair of personalised earrings to
her collection. A dainty set can be customised
to include her name, nickname or any
other short phrase.
Leather pocket wallet
Now that minimalism is a thing, help
her downsize her day-to-day essentials
with compact leather wallet. Although
it’s small enough to fit in her pocket or
evening clutch, it can still hold cards and
a short stack of cash.
Happy New Year!!!!

 

