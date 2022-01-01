New Year: Gift ideas for her

Deborah Ocheni There’s no question that the woman in your life deserves the best, no matter the occasion. But when it is time to find the perfect gift for her, it can be difficult to find something that’s as special as she is.

That’s where these Saturday Telegraph standout gifts for women come in. Here, you’ll find the best gift for every woman in your life, as you shower her with love on New Year day. Note also that, whatever you do, don’t forget to pair the present with a personalised card. Cross band slide slippers These slippers are prime examples of where fashion meets function:

The crisscross style is super on-trend and the memory foam base gives your feet just the right amount of support. Makeup set Introduce her to her new everyday look with makeup set. Cross body bag

Although it may look small, cross body is big enough to hold her wallet, phone, keys, makeup and other on-the-go essentials. Name earrings

Add a pair of personalised earrings to her collection. A dainty set can be customised to include her name, nickname or any other short phrase. Leather pocket wallet

Now that minimalism is a thing, help her downsize her day-to-day essentials with compact leather wallet. Although it’s small enough to fit in her pocket or evening clutch, it can still hold cards and a short stack of cash. Happy New Year!!!!

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...