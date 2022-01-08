New Year Holiday: China records 21.42 million people on train in three days

China State Railway Group Company Limited has announced that 21.42 million people travelled by train in the country during the three-day New Year holiday. According to Eturbonews.com, the peak rail passenger flow came on January 1, the first day of the three-day New Year holiday, as 8.44 million passenger trips were recorded.

The number saw a decline compared to 9.89 million passenger trips made on January 1, 2021, due to stringent COVID-19 precautions in place. About 5.68 million rail passenger trips were made on Sunday, the second day of the holiday, China State Railway Group said, forecasting 7.3 million rail trips on Monday, the last day of the holiday.

Due to COVID-19, more people prefer to drive than take public transportation. Currently, China’s highway traffic volume has significantly surpassed the pre-pandemic level and is estimated to remain high during the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush.

