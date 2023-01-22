Beyond the excitement, celebrations that greet every New Year, prophetic proclamations by clerics have become a permanent feature of the season. LADESOPE LADELOKUN writes that most of such have turned out to be false prophecies and looks the need to check the activities of the purveyors

Traditionally, the New Year is heralded by a flurry of activities. From religious to social activities, events are queued up in churches,mosques and fun spots to usher in a new year.

Armed with the agelong belief that how a year starts determines the rest of the year, a number of Nigerians are particular about their destination when an old year morphs into a new one.

For millions of Christian faithful across Nigeria, the crossover service on December 31, Sunday Telegraph observes, has become an annual end of year ritual among churches, with attendees waiting expectantly for the clock to strike 12 midnight with accompanying fireworks.

Though the last day of every year is said to provide an opportunity to reflect on actions, achievements,failures in the terminating year, the crossover service, for some church leaders, is an opportunity to release fresh prophecies for the new year.

In Nigeria, however, the authenticity of prophecies by men of God has over the years stirred debates.

In 2018, the founder of Global Citadel Community Church (CGCC) (formerly known as the Latter Rain Assembly), Tunde Bakare, had announced that God told him to run for the post of Nigerian president during a new year service at his church.

According to a national newspaper (not New Year proclamations: When prophesies become mere forecasts Sunday Telegraph), Bakare stated 12 revelations for the year, telling his congregants that God told him not to abandon his political career. But God, however, did not reveal to him when the appointed time to run for the highest office would be.

“In my study around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning, God told me ‘you cannot bring your political career to a close; there is still more to do. Run for the presidency. I will do it at the appointed time,” the pastor added.

Meanwhile, during his sermon in February 2018, Bakare had declared himself as the 16th President of Nigeria and successor of President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that nothing could change it because he was born for that purpose.

According to him, God had prepared him for the job for more than 30 years.

“I will succeed Buhari as President of Nigeria. Nothing can change it. I am number 16, Buhari is number 15. I never said it to you before. I am saying it now and nothing can change it.

“In the name of Jesus, he is number 15. I am number 16. To this end was I born and for this purpose came I into the world. I have prepared you for this for more than 30 years,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the Presidential Primaries of the All Progressives Congress, despite coughing up N100million for Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, Bakare did not secure a vote, foreclosing any chance of being on the ballot paper and emerging Nigeria’s 16th president.

In the same vein, Rev Chris Okotie of the Household of God Church had declared that God had revealed to him to contest the 2003 presidential election, adding that he would win if he contested. The preacher lost.

Undeterred, the pastor reharshed the same vision he’d seen before concerning his political ambition in 2007, 2011 and 2015, saying God had spoken to him again and he would contest and win. Again, the preacher found no luck.

Explaining to journalists why he lost every election despite stating that God had not only instructed him to contest but assured him of victory, Okotie said that he had lost those elections as a result of election malpractices carried out.

He, however, added that apart from the malpractices that marred the elections, the duty of a servant of God is to obey his master when he gives him instructions, irrespective of whether he fails or succeeds, just like Moses in the Bible, who kept fighting until Pharaoh released the Israelites.

Also, in his vision and declaration for 2019, Pastor Samuel Akinbodunse, had said that President Mohammadu Buhari would not win the presidential election of that year. Akinbodunse, who is based in South Africa, had urged Nigerians to warn Buhari against seeking a second term in office to avoid sudden death.

“The Lord said his tenure is once and not twice. If not, he will not see the election o. If you know him and how to email the Presidency of Nigeria, please write him a text. If he made a mistake to campaign for elections, before they vote, he will die.

“Tell him the same voice that spoke when people said former President Goodluck Jonathan would be the President of Nigeria, the same voice is speaking to him that he must not make that mistake. Let him eat whatever he wants to eat inside sugar that he is now and leave the sugar ‘jejely’. If not, he will die. That is just the message.”

Some 2022 prophecies that hit the crossbar

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar may have been won and lost but issues around it still stirs reactions.

Before Argentina won the World Cup, Marcus Tibetan, a Celestial Church prophet, had predicted that it would go the way of France.

According to Within Nigeria,Tibetan, who is also said to be a popular Shepherd in the Celestial Church, had also tipped Morocco to finish second.

Meanwhile, contrary to his prediction, Croatia defeated Morocco to win the bronze medal.

Speaking at the Crossover Service to usher in 2022, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, had said that Infant mortality rate would drop by at least 50 per cent.

However, in its latest report titled “Situation of Women and Children in Nigeria”, the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) data showed that the pastor’s

purveyorsprediction was far from being accurate. The report ranked Nigeria among countries with the highest infant mortality rates in the world.

It further put infant mortality rate in Nigeria at 69 per 1000 live births.

“Latest figures show a maternal mortality rate of 576 per 100,000 live births, the fourth highest on Earth. Each year, approximately 262,000 babies die at birth, the world’s second highest national total. Infant mortality currently stands at 69 per 1,000 live births while for under-fives it rises to 128 per 1,000 live births. More than half of the under-five deaths – 64 per cent – result from malaria, pneumonia or diarrhoea,” the report read in part.

Quoting UNICEF and the World Health Organisation, the Foundation for Investigative Journalism stated the Nigeria’s infant mortality rate had been steadily declining since 1965, noting that it fell from 190 per 1000 in 1965 to 72 in 2020.

“While the decline can be attributed to increased access to modern healthcare in the country, there is no evidence of a margin as large as Adeboye predicts.

The percentage drop from 2020 to 2022 was only about 3 per cent,” it added.

Meanwhile, in his prophecy on the political future of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Prophet Godfrey Gbujie of the the World Zionist Union, had prophesied that the former Anambra governor ,Peter Obi would win the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

But the result of the primary election failed to support his prophecy as Peter Obi left the PDP’ and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar clinched the ticket.

Also, Prophet Bisi Olujobi of Wisdom Church International in Lagos had prophesied that the result of the presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would shock the candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as powerful conspiracies would deny him the ticket. Contrary to Olujobi’s prediction, Tinubu emerged the candidate of the APC.

Violent revolution, riots, wealth transfer…other prophecies for 2023

Consistent with the annual ritual of releasing prophecies for a new year, a number of

