Award-winning pastry chef, Claire Heitzler, former Park Hyatt Dubai pastry chef, and European cream devotee, gives a guide to creating the perfect Pavlova this festive season Chef Heitzler trained under her compatriot, renowned French chef Alain Ducasse in Tokyo before putting her dessert expertise to acclaimed success at the Park Hyatt Dubai. The awardwinning chef returned to Paris, where she led the pastry team at the Ritz and later worked at the famous French luxury bakery and sweets maker, LaDurée, before starting her own consultancy. Long lauded for its many uses when creating everything from the simplest of desserts to a show-stopping cake, French dairy cream is 100% dairy so 100% natural. Chef eitzler said: “French cream is my go-to when making desserts. I never could do pastry without French cream. This ingredient is at the base of everything I do, and we’re fortunate to have excellent quality dairy products in France thanks to our unique terroir and farming methods.” French cream is used to enhance aromas and balance all kinds of flavours. “One of the main qualities of French cream is it can help reduce the bitterness of cocoa, the acidity of lemon, temper certain fruits and the astringency of others, which makes it the perfect ingredient this festive season,” said Chef Heitzler. A range of French creams are available throughout the Middle East, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and can be found in local convenience stores and hypermarkets. Brands include Président, Elle &Vire, as well as Waitrose’s own brand which incorporate French crème fraîche and French crème, C a n d i a or even Paysan Bret-on.

Ingredients/Preparation:

Meringue 100g egg white 100g sugar 100g icing sugar Beat the egg whites until stiff while progressively adding the powdered sugar. Once the e g g s are in stiff, softly add the icing sugar with a spatula.

Poach the meringue in a flower shape and cook for 10 minute at 100 degrees, then one hour at 80 degrees. Vanilla Chantilly 250g French cream 25g sugar 1/2 vanilla pod Cut the vanilla in two and peel it in the cream. Add the sugar and beat with the whisk.

Assembly

One lime 500g raspberries 20g sugar Squeeze half of the raspberries with the sugar to obtain a marmalade. Fill the bottom of the meringue flower with marmalade.

