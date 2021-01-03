Body & Soul

New Year trends

It is three days into the new year, 20201 and we cannot help but anticipate what a fashion trendy year it will be. There are several fashion trends that are expected to dazzle year 2021. And they are as follows

Asoebi styles:

Whether wedding asoebi or birthday asoebi, there is nothing stopping this trend from walking into 2021. Sewing different styles with ankara or lace fabric, matched with gele head gear is part of Nigeria’s identity. No one can take this trend away anytime soon. Not even the almighty coronavirus. It can only slow it down but cannot get rid of it completely.

Playsuits:

This mini j u m p s u i t trend always finds its was back into t r e n d s . Many celebrities like Time Makinwa and Cee Cee Nwadiora kept filling our social media timelines with pictures of where they rocked this trend.

Crop tops and high waist:

This trend always find its way back into the fashion circle. It is an irresistible trend for ladies who love to show off their perfect midriffs.

Sheer:

See-through blouses, shirts or dresses turned heads in 2020. We will definitely see more sheer in year 2021. Not just because it is a sexy number but because it has presented a stylish way for ladies to flaunt designer’s bra which has always been hidden from the world. With Sheer b l o u s e s , there is no leaving a little to the imagination.

Trendy face mask:
With the second wave of coronavirus hitting the world hard, trendy face masks are one of the must-haves in this year and 2021. We may be seeing more of creative styles with the face mask this fashion year.

Jumpsuits:

Just like playsuits, jumpsuits are all season friendly trend. This is one of the reasons ladies do not get tired of jumpsuits. Jumpsuits have an i n t e re s t i n g characteristics of outlining the feminine curves and this is why this trend always gets the required attention.

Thigh high slit dresses:

C e l e b – r i t i e s around the world have walked all prestigious red carpet events in Thigh-high slit dresses. They are g o r g e o u s , classy, elegant and they present a sophisticated way to show off your sexy shapely legs.

Transformer style:
This creative style by Toyin Lawani of Fianna Place empire is a fashion to look out for in 2021. This style will give fashion lovers o p p o r – tunity to wear one d e s i g n in many ways.

Mini dresses:

L i t t l e dresses are not wardrobe staple for many ladies that love to flaunt their beautiful legs. We will be seeing more celebrities and regular fashion lovers walk prestigious red carpets in these mini numbers.

