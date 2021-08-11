New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned after an inquiry found he sexually harassed multiple women, prompting efforts to remove him.

“The best way I can help now is if I step aside,” he said on Tuesday, while maintaining the claims were untruthful. His resignation goes into effect in 14 days. Power will then be transferred to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul

The Democrat faced pressure from his own party to resign since last week’s report, including from President Biden, reports the BBC.

That investigation from the New York Attorney General’s office found that Cuomo, 63, sexually harassed 11 women, including state employees. He has denied the allegations. It began in 2020 after several women publicly accused the governor of sexual misconduct.

The report caused many prominent Democrats to turn against Cuomo, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Senate leader Chuck Schumer and New York’s two US Senators.

His fellow New York Democrats, who control the statehouse, had also started on plans to impeach him. Cuomo is facing criminal inquiries in several counties as well.

“My instinct is to fight through this controversy because I truly believe it is politically motivated, I believe it is unfair and it is untruthful and I believe it demonises behaviour that is unsustainable for society,” Cuomo said in a news conference announcing his decision.

He said he was resigning because the “current trajectory” of the scandal would generate months of controversy, distractions and “cost taxpayers millions of dollars

