News

New York police officer charged with spying for China  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A New York City Police Department officer has been charged with acting as an illegal agent for China.
Tibet-born Baimadajie Angwang is accused of reporting on the activities of Chinese citizens in the New York area and assessing potential sources of intelligence in the Tibetan community.
The naturalised US citizen, who worked for the police department’s community affairs unit, was arrested on Monday.
If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 55 years in prison, reports the BBC.
According to prosecutors, Angwang is also employed by the US Army Reserve, working as a civil affairs specialist.
He is accused of being in contact with two officials at the Chinese consulate.
Aside from reporting on Tibetans in the city, he allegedly provided the consulate with access to senior NYPD officials through invitations to official events.
Angwang told his Chinese official handler that he wanted to be promoted within the NYPD so that he could assist China and bring the country “glory”, court documents said.
Angwang is also accused of committing wire fraud, making false statements and obstructing an official proceeding.
Court documents said he received “multiple substantial wire transfers from the PRC [People’s Republic of China]”.
According to the documents, his father is a retired member of China’s army and a member of the Communist Party of China. His mother is also a member of the party and a former government official.
“As alleged in this federal complaint, Baimadajie Angwang violated every oath he took in this country. One to the United States, another to the US Army, and a third to this Police Department,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot F Shea said in a statement.
Tibet, a remote and mainly Buddhist territory, is governed as an autonomous region of China. Beijing says the region has developed considerably under its rule.
But rights groups say China continues to violate human rights, accusing Beijing of political and religious oppression – something Beijing denies.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PTF links COVID-19 fatalities to denial, delay in seeking help

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has said that fatalities keep rising in the country because of denial and delay in seeking medical help by infected persons.   The panel, chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, at a media briefing yesterday also disclosed that aside droplets, the […]
News

FG gives school owners July 29 to meet guidelines for resumption

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Following ongoing efforts to consider reopening of schools in the face of the increasing COVID-29 pandemic in the country, the federal government has directed school owners to meet some specific guidelines and submit self – assessment reports on or before July 29. Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who gave the directive yesterday in […]
News

PENGASSAN, NUPENG to embark on 3-day warning strike over IPPIS

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

…describe IPPIS as defective, problematic T here are indications that the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), would this week embark on a 3-day warning strike over Federal Government’s threat on its personnel cost, if they failed to enrol unto […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: