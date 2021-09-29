News

New York protest: Presidency slams Yoruba nation, IPOB association

The Presidency has criticised the protests staged by Yoruba nation agitators and Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) during the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York last week. The separatist groups protested against President Muhammadu Buhari over the situation of the country.

Buhari on Friday addressed world leaders at the meeting. Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu, in an article appraising Buhari’s mission to UNGA, flayed Yoruba nation agitators for associating with IPOB that has created an armed terror wing – Eastern Security Network – complete with a fascistic logo – to coerce through violence innocent Nigerians, forcing them to protest against those of other ethnicities and religious beliefs and to lockdown states and stop people from the pursuit of their legitimate aspirations”. He said the groups misinterpreted “the principles of the United Nations, saying “there is no place in or before this organisation for racists, ethnic cleansers, and those who associate with them”.

