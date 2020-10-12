Health

New Zealand signs deal with Pfizer, BioNTech for COVID-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The New Zealand government signed a deal on Monday to buy 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and Germany’s BioNTech (22UAy.F), with delivery potentially as early as the first quarter of 2021.
The government did not disclose financial terms of the deal, its first vaccine purchase, which will provide enough doses to vaccinate 750,000 people, reports Reuters.
Officials said talks were continuing with other drug companies to secure more vaccine supplies for the country of 5 million people and further announcements were expected next month.
“The additional agreements will ensure that once the portfolio is completed, we will have sufficient COVID-19 vaccines for the whole population,” Research Minister Megan Woods said in a statement.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is one of the leading candidates in the race to be the first to get regulatory approval in the United States and Europe.
New Zealand appeared to have stamped out community transmission of COVID-19 earlier this year following a tough nationwide lockdown. A renewed outbreak in the city of Auckland in August was also brought under control with fresh lockdown measures.
The country has reported just over 1,500 cases, including 25 deaths, far less than most other developed nations.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

Couples need more contraceptives during lockdown – Amin-Bello

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

It has been shown that sexual activity has not ceased with the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated lockdown involving the restriction of movement and economic activities. Senior Programme Advisor, Reproductive Health, Pathfinder International, Dr. Sakina Amin-Bello, during an interactive session with journalists, highlights why the use of contraception and family planning services are critical during […]
Health

‘Hypertensive patients’ve poor treatment outcome from COVID-19’

Posted on Author ADEOLA YUSUF

Health policy analyst and Managing Director, Solomon Jayden Medical Centre, Dr. Akin Oyejoko, is a medical doctor whose sojourn in medical practice spans many years at both public and private hospitals in Nigeria and abroad. He dissects the relationship between high blood pressure and COVID-19. ADEOLA YUSUF reports What is the difference between hypotension and […]
Health

Hollandia Evaporated Milk reiterates its nutritional value to consumers

Posted on Author Reporter

  As consumers look for ways to navigate the health impact of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria’s leading dairy brand, Hollandia Evaporated Milk is reiterating its nourishment value as a healthy breakfast companion to consumers. Maintaining good health is top on the minds for many during this period. One of the best defenses against the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: