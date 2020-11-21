Arts & Entertainments

New Zealand’s ‘Bird Of The Year’ Election Tainted By Voter Fraud

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

New Zealand has discovered evidence of voter fraud in an important election – its annual ‘Bird of the Year’ campaign. Forest and Bird – the environmental conservation organisation that handles the election – discovered 1,500 fraudulent votes in the election campaign, exposing the dirty side of avian democracy. Ultimately, the kakapo – a fat, flightless parrot – emerged victorious in the election tainted by voter fraud. According to a statement from Forest and Bird, illegitimate votes briefly pushed the Kiwi bird to the top, but were removed after being discovered. The votes were cast on the morning of Wednesday 18th of November, using fake email addresses that were traced back to the same IP address.

“It’s lucky we spotted this little kiwi trying to sneak in an extra 1,500 votes under the cover of darkness!” says Laura Keown, spokesperson for Bird of the Year. “But they’ll have to play by the rules like all of the other birds to win the competition.” The kakapo has made history as the only bird to win the competition twice.

officially the world’s heaviest parrot, the kakapo is a flightless and nocturnal bird endemic to New Zealand. This year, it swooped in in “from behind to claw the title of #Bird- OfTheYear 2020 away from competition front-runner – the toroa/Antipodean albatross”, Forest and Bird said. More than 55,000 people voted in the competition, which aims to promote the country’s native birds and highlight the issues threatening their population. Bird of the Year competition started in 2005 and has frequently turned heated, with celebrities and politicians endorsing their favourite birds.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Jussie Smollett’s alleged attackers no longer interested intestifying against him

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The Nigerian men who allegedly attacked Hollywood star, Jussie Smollett in 2019, are said to be no longer interested in testifying against him. The two brothers, Abel and Ola Osundario are now reportedly unwilling to testify against the actor. PageSix reports that the brothers have changed their minds because they feel as if police are […]
Arts & Entertainments

Mr Macaroni alleges threats to life over #EndSARS protest

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Debo Adebayo, a Nigerian comedian better known as Mr Macaroni, says he has been threatened severally since he first took to the streets for the #EndSARS protest.   The comedian brought the revelation to light in a post on his Twitter page on Wednesday.   Adebayo explained that he had kept mum over the threats […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: Trikytee advises Nengi, Ozo about their relationship

Posted on Author Reporter

  Big Brother Naija housemate, Trikytee has advised Ozo and Nengi to focus on the game and their goals toward winning the Lockdown season than having a relationship in the house. Trikytee, on Saturday night, said Nengi and Ozo were always together and separated from other housemates – a move he believed could make other […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: