Business

New Zugacoin (SZCB 111) now trading at over $200 on global market

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

There is excitement in the air as the New Zugacoin (SZCB 111) has started trading at over $200,000 on the global market

This was made known by Archbishop and Professor Sam Zuga while giving update on the growth of Zugacoin and passing instructions to all merchants who have the coin in their possessions.

Archbishop Sam Zuga, the world’s first professor of the Digital Economy and Founder of Zugacoin, advised that anyone who has the first SZCB and is willing to make a huge profit should send it to their contract address and be ready to receive the new SZCB instantly at the value of the new SZCB.

“Add the contract address on your Trust wallet before sending it please. You are advised not to swap immediately until liquidity is added to avoid losses. This plan is to enrich you, don’t rush to swap, you will lose money. Wait for the next update about withdrawal please. This is going to happen on all Zugacoin brands that are trading below 1 Dollar on the global market,” he said.

The archbishop added: “Get ready for the updates on other brands of Zugacoin soon. There is no loss in Zugacoin. Don’t buy this coin for now till further notice.”

On Tuesday, December 1, 2022 Africa’s first indigenously-developed cryptocurrency, Zugacoin celebrated two years of its launch.

Sam Zuga had introduced Nigerians to his financial digital technology in 2020 and had thrown open memberships of his Samzuga Foundation Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited.

Membership registration fee was ranged from N500 to N20 million. You register according to your ability with expectation that you will get times 10 of any benefit that will come from the organisation according to your registration capacity. All members were credited with the first brand of Zugacoin (SZC) free of charge, according to their registration capacity with most member earning in multiple of 3, 5, 10 and 20 of their initial investment.

Two years later, the beneficiaries are withdrawing their SZC, which changed into USDT, from their local bank account.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

FirstGem: Women’s empowerment key to economic growth

Posted on Author Our Reporters

According to a recent African Development Bank (AfDB) report, women entrepreneurs contribute significantly to economic development and financial integration on the continent through job creation. The report, however, notes that many continue to have difficulty in accessing loans, due to reasons such as their inability to provide immovable collateral and the challenges of existing land […]
Business

Oil & gas: Firm invests N800m in Nigeria’s oil export system

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

GTBank’s consent needed for further transaction   San Leon, the independent oil and gas production, development and exploration company focused on Nigeria, announced a conditional investment of $2 million (N800 million) as well as an option to conditionally invest a further $6.5 million in the equity of Energy Link Infrastructure (ELI), the company which owns […]
Business

ICAN Amendment Bill: NIM, accountants’ body set for collision

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

All may not be well for Nigeria’s two main professional associations, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) as the former has kicked against the ICAN Amendment Bill recently presented to the House of Representatives Committee on Finance for consideration by the green chamber.   A statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica