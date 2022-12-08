New Zugacoin (SZCB 111) now trading at over $200 on global market

There is excitement in the air as the New Zugacoin (SZCB 111) has started trading at over $200,000 on the global market

This was made known by Archbishop and Professor Sam Zuga while giving update on the growth of Zugacoin and passing instructions to all merchants who have the coin in their possessions.

Archbishop Sam Zuga, the world’s first professor of the Digital Economy and Founder of Zugacoin, advised that anyone who has the first SZCB and is willing to make a huge profit should send it to their contract address and be ready to receive the new SZCB instantly at the value of the new SZCB.

“Add the contract address on your Trust wallet before sending it please. You are advised not to swap immediately until liquidity is added to avoid losses. This plan is to enrich you, don’t rush to swap, you will lose money. Wait for the next update about withdrawal please. This is going to happen on all Zugacoin brands that are trading below 1 Dollar on the global market,” he said.

The archbishop added: “Get ready for the updates on other brands of Zugacoin soon. There is no loss in Zugacoin. Don’t buy this coin for now till further notice.”

On Tuesday, December 1, 2022 Africa’s first indigenously-developed cryptocurrency, Zugacoin celebrated two years of its launch.

Sam Zuga had introduced Nigerians to his financial digital technology in 2020 and had thrown open memberships of his Samzuga Foundation Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited.

Membership registration fee was ranged from N500 to N20 million. You register according to your ability with expectation that you will get times 10 of any benefit that will come from the organisation according to your registration capacity. All members were credited with the first brand of Zugacoin (SZC) free of charge, according to their registration capacity with most member earning in multiple of 3, 5, 10 and 20 of their initial investment.

Two years later, the beneficiaries are withdrawing their SZC, which changed into USDT, from their local bank account.

