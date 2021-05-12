News

Newborn baby dumped in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

A newborn baby girl was discovered yesterday in the bush at Moferere area of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. The baby still had placenta attached to its umbilical cord with fresh blood all over her body. It was believed that the baby was dumped by her mother. A witness said the baby was without clothes and was covered with a polythene bag before it was discov-ered and rescued by a young man passing through the area about 8am. He said: “The man, who is about 20-year-old and some residents of the area, immediately took the baby to a nearby private hospital for medical attention. “The baby, wrapped in a polythene bag was discovered near an uncompleted building by passersby including the young man who brought it to the hospital.” The management of the hospital contacted the police and the state Ministry of Women Affairs on the matter.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Meghan, Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says royals refused to make her son a prince due to skin colour concerns Meghan Markle has spoken out regarding her and Prince Harry’s exit from the royal family, the move’s fallout and more. The Duchess of Sussex recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey for “Oprah with Meghan and Harry a CBS primetime special” and spoke about her beginnings as […]
News

Bayelsa gov tasks Reps on PIB

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…says Niger Delta needs cleanup Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has called on members of the House of Representatives to expedite action on passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) as it would correct some of the injustices faced by oil producing states. Governor Diri made the call on Tuesday when members of the […]
News

Ex-Pension boss, Maina, released from Kuje Prison

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Abdulrasheed Maina, ex-Chairman, Pension Reforms Task Team (PRTT), has been released from Kuje Correctional Centre nine months after his detention, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has confirmed.   Maina, who was arraigned before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on October 25, 2019, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica