Newborn baby dumped in Ekiti

A newborn baby girl was discovered yesterday in the bush at Moferere area of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. The baby still had placenta attached to its umbilical cord with fresh blood all over her body. It was believed that the baby was dumped by her mother. A witness said the baby was without clothes and was covered with a polythene bag before it was discov-ered and rescued by a young man passing through the area about 8am. He said: “The man, who is about 20-year-old and some residents of the area, immediately took the baby to a nearby private hospital for medical attention. “The baby, wrapped in a polythene bag was discovered near an uncompleted building by passersby including the young man who brought it to the hospital.” The management of the hospital contacted the police and the state Ministry of Women Affairs on the matter.

