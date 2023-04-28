Metro & Crime

Newborn Rescued From Trash Can In Port Harcourt

A newborn baby girl who was dumped by an unknown person in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has been rescued by the vigilantes in the area on Friday.

New Telegraph gathered that the vigilante’s group led by Godstime Ihunwo, Chief Security Officer, Nkpolu Oroworukwo Community, Mile 3, Diobu rescued the baby in the early hour of Friday, April 28.

Confirming the development, the Chief Security Officer said, “About 3 am this (Friday) morning while on routine patrol, I discovered a newborn baby, likely less than 6 hours old. The baby was wrapped in clothes along with a placenta.

“I rescued the child and immediately called a female nurse for urgent medical attention. Upon inspection by the nurse, the baby was discovered to be female.

He also said “I called Prince Wiro, a Human Rights Activist who immediately came to my office and accompanied me to the Nkpolu Police Station to make formal entry.

“I appeal to the Rivers State Government to prevail on contractors in charge of Ikwerre Road street lights to ensure they are always on at night. We have discovered they are switched off some nights”  he added.

Prince Wiro, journalist and Coordinator, the Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign (CBRPAC), who joined in the rescue of the baby admonished young women who give birth to unwanted babies to seek help by approaching relevant government agencies or civil society groups rather than throwing away the baby.

